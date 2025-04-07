Celebrity Big Brother 2025: viewers label Mickey Rourke ‘major creep’ after leering over ITV host
- Hollywood star Mickey Rourke was the last star in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
- His entrance was an awkward one and fans labelled him a “major creep” after he leered over host AJ Odudu.
- However some said the entrance would “go down in TV history”.
Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke became the final star to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house - but it was far from plane sailing. Host Will Best joked he was the first person that had to be “kicked into” the house during.
Viewers also quickly took to social media to criticise his leering over the other presenter AJ Odudu. He paused to check her out in a painful moment during the live launch.
CBB star labelled “major creep” by viewers
Mickey Rourke is a big time Hollywood star with a multi-decade career on the big screen - and as such he was the last name to enter the house. But it was a very awkward entrance for the Oscar-nominated actor.
He admitted to not knowing anything about the show in his video interview. And then he leered over host AJ Odudu, even stopping to try and check her out.
Both of the presenters then had to physically steer him towards the entrance, leading Will Best to joke that he is the first person to be “kicked into” the house. Fans quickly took to social media to debate Mickey Rourke’s entrance.
One labelled him a “major creep”. Another echoed: “Mickey Rourke being a pervert less than 5 minutes into being on this show…. oh I hate this man already.”
A fan wrote: “I’m lowkey scared for Ella Rae being in that house with Mickey .. strange strange vibe.” While one said: “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable watching Big Brother in my life.”
One person added: “This is an absolute Jackie Stallone level mess. I'm obsessed.”
However it was not all backlash for the Hollywood icon. One person described it is a moment that would go down “in TV history” when he had to be “kicked into” the house.
