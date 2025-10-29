Celebrity Traitors has waved goodbye to even more stars - but who left tonight? 👀📺

Celebrity Traitors has kicked-off its penultimate week.

Just a handful of episodes are left - and the stakes are high.

But who left the show tonight?

This article contains spoilers for the Celebrity Traitors episode 7. If you haven’t watched the episode on October 29, this is your last warning.

Celebrity Traitors kicked-off its final stretch of episodes in suitably dramatic fashion. Viewers came into this week waiting to discover the conclusion to another huge cliffhanger.

The fates of three faithful players were in the balance heading into this latest episode. The traitors were waiting to strike and claim another victim - this time face-to-face.

But that was just the beginning and the show had plenty left up its cloaked sleeves. Here’s all you need to know:

Who was murdered on Celebrity Traitors today?

Fans were left on another huge cliffhanger at the end of the show’s third week all the way back on October 23. Three of the faithful were at risk of being murdered - and this time it would be face-to-face.

The players at risk of being the traitors next victim included:

Kate Garraway

Lucy Beaumont

Nick Mohammed

Fortunately, the show didn’t string it out too long and quickly revealed that the sixth murder victim in this debut season of Celebrity Traitors was: Lucy Beaumont

Reacting to their fate and the discovery that Alan, Cat, and Jonathan were the traitors, she said: “I am not happy with you at all. You’ve played this really, really well.

“I can’t believe it is Cat, I totally let me emotions cloud things. There was an element of real shock and feeling quite betrayed, and a kind of relief at finally knowing who they are.”

Who was banished in this episode of Celebrity Traitors

Fans of the show speculated prior to the episode that this could be the one that finally trips up Jonathan Ross. Read the full theory here.

Kate surprised the breakfast room after returning and she said in a VO that she expected people to be suspicious of her. Joe Marler was quick out the gates, explaining why she seems suspicious.

Nick was thrown off, after having Lucy as one of the traitors - while Joe M also had her in his sights. David started to wonder if the chess game gave clues to the identities of the traitors with him turning his attention to Nick - for suggesting the teams be mixed up.

However, Celia and Joe quickly made a pact to go for Jonathan Ross at the roundtable. Although Cat was among them as they discussed this, so that could be a potential spanner in the works.

Jonathan and Alan (both traitors) started to bring up Joe M’s name again, working on Kate to potentially get her to vote for him at the roundtable. Alan did admit in a VO that Jonathan is “on the ropes”.

Starting to feel the heat, in the car to the mission, Jonathan threw both Alan and Cat under the bus to Celia and Joe M. He pointed out how quiet both have been and said he was suspicious of them.

We have yet to see any traitor-on-traitor action in the first six episodes, but the wind was starting to change. The finish line is firmly in sight after all.

The roundtable brought one of the biggest turns of the season, with Cat going full-on against fellow traitor Jonathan. Could this finally be game over for the ‘bedazzling’ talk show host?

At the roundtable, the voting went as follows:

Jonathan Ross - 6

David Olusoga - 1

Nick Mohammed - 1

Both his fellow traitors voted for him as Jonathan became the first one to be unmasked at the roundtable. After a fake out, he revealed his traitorous identity.

Full list of exits from Celebrity Traitors so far

Murders

Paloma Faith (episode 2)

Tom Daley (episode 3)

Ruth Codd (episode 4)

Charlotte Church (episode 5)

Joe Wilkinson (episode 6)

Lucy Beaumont (episode 7)

Banishments

Niko Omilana (episode 3)

Tameka Empson (episode 3)

Clare Balding (episode 4)

Mark Bonnar (episode 6)

Stephen Fry (episode 6)

Jonathan Ross (episode 7)

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

The show will be back for its penultimate episode tomorrow (October 30). It will start at 9pm once again, it has been confirmed.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “As the game nears the end, the murders become increasingly harder for the traitors. With time running out to increase the final prize pot, the celebrity players take on a mission where one mistake could cause heads to roll. At the round table, the faithful have one final chance to discover the identity of the banished player.”

Celebrity Traitors can be watched live on BBC One/ One HD and iPlayer. It can also be watched on demand via the catch-up service, with previous episodes also streaming right now.