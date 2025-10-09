Tameka Empson is swapping EastEnders for the Celebrity Traitors 📺👀

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders favourite Tameka is in the Traitors cast.

She is one of the celebs in the very first line-up.

But how long has she been on the BBC soap?

A soap star is one of the famous faces who is taking part in the very first Celebrity Traitors. Tameka Empson is swapping EastEnders for the Traitors castle along with 18 other celebs.

The show boasts plenty of TV favourites including Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Stephen Fry, and of course Tameka. There is plenty of glitz and glamour on show in the Scottish Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recap what happened in the first episode of the season and see if anyone left. Plus learn who the Traitors are in our updating guide.

Who is Tameka Empson on Celebrity Traitors?

EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

The soap star is best known for her many years on EastEnders. She has long been part of the furniture on the iconic BBC programme.

Tameka is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the show. First joining the cast in 2009, she has been on the show ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. She was also one of the leads of 3 Non Blondes in the early 2000s.

Speaking about joining the cast, Tameka said: “I liked watching The Traitors. I got into it really late. I was doing a show at the time, and the director and other actors were all telling me ‘you have to watch this!’

“And I was a bit, like, ooh sounds a bit medieval this! All the killing; the murders. Sounded dark. I watched... it was series two. Well, once I started I watched episode after episode. Hooked. Loved it.”

She adds: “I think I'll bring a little bit of joy. I’m a little nervous. I don’t know what to expect because it’s so different every time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her strategy for the game, Tameka explained: “Well, if I am chosen to be a Traitor, I like to think that I'm the one that people would least expect.

“That said, I think it might be a bit stressful. So maybe I should be a Faithful. Oh, I just don’t know! I think I’d be a good Traitor though.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.