Celia Imrie has certainly made quite the impression on Celebrity Traitors watchers 📺🚨

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celia Imrie has become a Celebrity Traitors favourite.

Viewers are ‘obsessed’ with her after the first two weeks.

But where have you seen the actress before?

Celebrity Traitors fans have declared that Celia Imrie is a ‘National Treasure’ after her memorable spell on the BBC show. The legendary actor delivered “TV gold” during the second week of the blockbuster reality series.

Stealing the spotlight on multiple occasions, the star has quickly become a favourite with viewers. Fingers crossed she can stay around for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan declared: “Celia Imrie giving us TV gold 2 episodes on the trot. I am absolutely obsessed with this NATIONAL TREASURE.” Another echoed: “Celia Imrie might be the funniest person to have ever existed.”

A person added: “celebrity traitors is the greatest show ever made solely for the fact it is revealing that Celia Imrie is absolutely *insane*.” Meanwhile another said: “Didn’t expect Celia Imrie to be the person making me laugh the hardest.”

But where have you seen the actor before? Here’s all you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Celia Imrie on Celebrity Traitors?

“Celia Imrie screeching into a well is absolutely 10/10 Television” | BBC

Celia Imrie brings a wealth of on screen experience to the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She has had plenty of iconic performances across both TV and movies.

Most recently she was part of the cast for Netflix’s Thursday Murder Club adaptation - playing Joyce. But you may remember her from movies like The Bridget Jones Diaries, where she plays Una, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

She has also had a recurring role in The Diplomat, which returns for its third season this month. Her other recent TV shows include Better Things and A Ghost Story for Christmas.

Celia is one of the faithful - at least heading into episode five of the BBC spin-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Celia Imrie said about Celebrity Traitors?

Speaking before the show, Celia said: “I just think it's such a clever invention. I'd love to meet the person who thought it up. I suppose, being an actor, you do spend your life pretending to be somebody else, so that's quite an advantage.

“In my autobiography I say that actresses are likened to Victorian young girls sitting round a ballroom on their gilt chairs waiting to be asked to dance. And that's how our life is. We all have to wait for the part to come along. Yes, I could play Hedda Gabler in my attic but there's nobody to tell me how good I am. If I was Van Gogh, I could create a painting in the middle of the night, I wouldn’t need an audience.

“The only thing I have tried to do in terms of control in my career is to attempt to try and do something as different to the last thing so as not to be pigeonholed. And this, to be a player of The Traitors, is as different to anything else I have ever done.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.