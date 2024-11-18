Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been divisive to say the least 🎅

Coca-Cola has used AI to ‘reinvent’ its classic Christmas ad.

The new version of Holidays Are Coming debuted over the weekend - and will appear on TV.

But the reaction to it has been mixed - with many people angry at Coca-Cola for using AI.

The famous Coca-Cola truck is back - but not in the way that you remember it.

One of the signs that Christmas is on the horizon is the ‘holidays are coming’ advert debuting on TV. It has been iconic since it debuted in the 20th century and its arrival is almost as important as cracking out the chocolate advent calendar - or the debut of the John Lewis Christmas commercial.

However the soft drink giant has faced a backlash online after its 2024 version of the advert was revealed over the weekend. Fans have been particularly aggrieved over the fact it was made with generative AI (artificial intelligence) and have vented their frustrations.