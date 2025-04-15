Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daredevil: Born Again gets an update on its Disney Plus future 🦸‍♂️

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daredevil: Born Again’s first season concludes on Disney Plus this week.

The show has been released weekly on the streaming service.

But will it return for further episodes in the future?

Daredevil: Born Again is set to bring the curtain down on its first season in just a few hours. But first there will be the highly anticipated finale to look forward to.

Disney Plus’s show is a continuation of the acclaimed Netflix series - Daredevil - which ran from 2015 to 2018. Charlie Cox has returned to the role of Matt Murdock and you can see who else has returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has been releasing episodes weekly on the streaming service - find out when exactly episode nine will come out. However you might be wondering whether Daredevil: Born Again is expected to return in future.

Will there be a second series of Daredevil: Born Again?

Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again | Marvel/Disney Plus

When it was originally announced, the Marvel show was due to have 18 episodes in its first season. However, the show underwent a creative reboot during production and this was reduced to nine episodes.

The season finale of the Disney Plus show is set to air on April 15 in the US and April 16 in the UK and Europe. Fortunately fans don’t have to worry about the show’s future as a second series has already been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming began in late February and is expected to continue through to the summer.

When can you expect Daredevil: Born Again season two?

In the modern age, TV watchers have become accustomed to multiple years between seasons. But Daredevil could be back sooner than you may anticipate.

The Marvel show is expected to return in 2026.

How many episodes will be in Daredevil: Born Again season two?

Matt Murdock and co are returning for another batch of episodes in the near future. Fans can expect it to run for a similar length to Born Again’s first season - albeit slightly shorter with eight instead of nine.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane, speaking to Collider before the show premiered, said: “At this point, it will be a nine-episode first season. We start shooting an eight-episode second season on Friday, and the future is unwritten. I don't know if the story necessarily ends at the end of the second season. I think the future's unwritten."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.