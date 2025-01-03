Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final of the world darts championship is just a few hours away.

Sky Sports will once again provide coverage of the event.

You might wonder if it is on free to air TV.

After nearly three weeks of intense drama, shocks and plenty of near misses on nine darters, the PDC World Darts Championship will crown a winner for 2025 in just a few hours. The tournament will come to a suitably dramatic conclusion as the sun starts to set on the Christmas period.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries was knocked out just after the festive break and will not be defending his throne tonight (January 3). Former winner Michael Smith was among the many seeded players to be sent home in the early rounds - in what has been a truly memorable edition of the storied competition.

If you have been watching religiously since December 15, dipping in from time to time or just wanting to tune into the final, you will want to know the timings today. Here’s all you need to know:

What time does the World Darts Championship final start?

It has been almost three weeks since the tournament started on Sunday December 15 and we have finally reached the highly anticipated final today (January 3). It will be held at London’s famous Alexandra Palace - which has played host to the whole tournament once again.

The final is scheduled to begin at 8pm tonight, it has been confirmed. It will be a best of 13 sets match, with the winner requiring seven in total to be crowned - so fans are in for a mammoth treat.

How to watch the World Darts Championship final?

Sky Sports has provided live coverage of the tournament once again in 2024 and early 2025. The broadcaster has shown every minute across the almost three weeks of action - although the channel has occasionally moved around.

For the final tonight, it will be on both Sky Sports Main Event/ HD - on channel 401, for Sky users - and Sky Sports Darts (406 - the channel that is usually Sky Sports F1). The channel number may differ for Virgin users with a Sky Sports package.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, you can get a 24 hour sports pass for NOW TV. It will give you access to all of the Sky Sports channels - and costs £14.99 for the day.

Is the final available to watch on free-to-air?

It is not on free-to-air TV, there have been calls in years-gone-by for it to be made available for non-Sky Sports subscribers - but that has not materialised in the recent past. Pubs with Sky Sports will likely be showing it live - while TalkSport will be broadcasting it live on the radio.

