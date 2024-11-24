Santa has come early for fans of the BBC show 🎅

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Death in Paradise will be back with a Christmas special this year.

The festive special will see Don Gilet make his debut.

Special guests have been confirmed for the Christmas episodes.

The BBC has treated fans to an early sneak peak at the festive special of Death in Paradise. The Christmas episode will see Don Gilet make his debut as DI Mervin Wilson.

It is the first episode of the show to air following the departure of Ralf Little earlier in 2024. Don Gilet will be the fifth actor to take on the lead role in the beloved crime drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he will not be the only new face - as the BBC revealed a slate of special guests who will be appearing in the Christmas special. Here’s all we know so far:

What will the Death in Paradise Christmas Special be about?

Left to right: Élizabeth Bourgine , Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Don Gilet, Darlene Curtin and Danny John-Jules (Image: Lou Denim/ BBC) | Lou Denim/ BBC

In a synopsis released ahead of the festive episode, the BBC said: “We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in tow.

“Londoner Mervin Wilson ruffles some feathers as he clashes with the island’s way of life. But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they’re dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss’s unusual working methods. And Dwayne’s Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan…”

Who are the special guests in the episode?

Jim Howick (Ghosts), Angela Griffin (The Wives), Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Steven Hartley (Happy Valley), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors), will all spend Christmas in the Caribbean as they star in this year’s Christmas special.

Are you excited for the Death in Paradise Christmas special? Who has been your favourite detective so far - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].