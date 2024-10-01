Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bad news minions fans 😢

Despicable Me 4 released in cinemas during the summer and was a hit.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig return as Gru and Lucy.

Film has been released digitally - but when will it arrive on streaming?

Gru, Lucy and the Minions are back for another adventure in Despicable Me 4. The hit animated film arrived in cinemas during the summer - but if you didn’t get the chance to catch it on the big screen, or your kids are begging to watch it again, you are probably wondering when it will arrive on streaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pixar’s latest beloved classic Inside Out 2 dropped on Disney Plus last week - while Marvel fans eagerly await the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine on streaming as well. Despicable Me 4 joined those movies in dominating the box office over the summer.

Despite being the sixth instalment in Illumination’s franchise, it appears to have lost no steam. It made over $900 million world wide during its run in cinema,

For those who are eagerly awaiting the chance to watch Despicable Me 4 at home. Here’s all you need to know:

When will Despicable Me 4 release on streaming?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can catch the newest Despicable Me 4

The hit animated film was recently released on digital stores including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. So if you want to buy or rent the film, it can be picked up right now.

But for those waiting for it to arrive on streaming, it is still a little ways away. For those who are living in the United States it will be released on Peacock on Halloween (October 31), talk about a treat not a trick.

Unfortunately, if you are outside of the US, Peacock is not available in the UK and so the wait will be much longer. It will come to Now movies/ Sky Cinema in the future, while Despicable Me films have appeared on Netflix in the past - with Minions: The Rise of Gru currently available - however it may be a significant amount of time before Despicable Me 4 could arrive on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rise of Gru released in cinemas in July 2022 and did not arrive on Netflix UK/ IE until May 2024 - almost two years later.

Is Despicable Me 4 available at home?

The film has arrived on digital stores and is available to purchase or rent right now (October 1). On Amazon Prime Video it costs £19.99 to buy the movie, while if you want to rent it, it will cost you £15.99.

If you rent a film on Prime, you have 30 days to start watching the movie but once you have hit play you only have 48 hours to finish it. So make sure you factor that in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Despicable Me 4 release on DVD?

If you want to own the film physically, you will have to wait a bit longer. The film is scheduled to release on DVD and Blu-Ray on Monday October 28 - less than four weeks away.

Where can you watch other Despicable Me films?

If you are wanting to re-watch the series ahead of Despicable Me 4’s arrival on streaming, you might be wondering what is the easiest way. For those who live in the United States, a number of the films from the franchise are available on streaming, but for the rest of the world it is a bit more complicated - albeit all of the films are available to be streamed:

How to stream Despicable Me films in UK

Now TV/ Sky Cinema

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

ITVX

Despicable Me 3

Minions

Netflix UK/ IE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

United States

Despicable Me (Peacock)

Despicable Me 2 (Peacock)

Despicable Me 3 (Peacock)

Despicable Me 4 (Peacock from October 31)

Minions (Netflix)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Prime Video)

Did you watch Despicable Me 4 with your children this summer? What did you think - and would you watch another film in the series. Let our tech writer know by email: [email protected].