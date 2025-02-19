EastEnders fans can vote on a major storyline this week 🗳

EastEnders will let fans vote on how to end a storyline.

The results will be factored into this week’s live episode.

The soap is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

EastEnders fans will have the power to decide how a major storyline will pan out with a vote. It comes as the legendary soap celebrates its 40th anniversary this week.

Under the plans unveiled by the BBC, the public will vote on which suitor Denise Fox should end up with. The decision will then be factored into a live episode tomorrow (February 20).

Viewers have been told what time the hour-long special will start this evening. While the schedule for the full week has also been revealed.

What is the EastEnders vote for?

EastEnders will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special week of episodes, including one live episode in which viewers can vote on Denise's storyline. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Viewers will have the chance to vote on which suitor Denise Fox should end up with. The results will be factored into the script for tomorrow’s (February 20) live episode.

Should she reunite with estranged husband Jack or pick secret lover Ravi Gulati? Fans will get to decide - in a first for EastEnders.

Chris Clenshaw, the soap’s executive producer, said: “We’re all so excited to give our audience their first ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out. Their votes will determine whether Denise picks Jack or Ravi, with the outcome being revealed as part of our live episode.

“There is a lot to come over the next few weeks for all three involved, so it’ll be extremely exciting to see which way the audience chooses to take the story!"

How to vote for the EastEnders storyline?

Following the hour-long episode that is broadcast on EastEnders actual 40th anniversary tonight, the vote will open to decide who Denise should pick. Viewers can decide whether her future should be with Jack, or Ravi.

To access the vote, viewers must have a BBC Account. You can register for an account at BBC.co.uk/account, on or before 19 February 2025. Once the vote opens you need to go to the BBC’s website here.

Make sure you have set up your BBC account well before the episode tonight. So you don’t have to fuss around with it once the lines have opened.

When does the vote open and close?

The vote will officially open at 8.30pm tonight and will close at 7.10pm tomorrow. The results will be revealed in the live episode, whether the decision will be incorporated into the script.

Once all votes have been cast, the vote will be independently verified and handed to the EastEnders Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, just before the live show. In that short amount of time, the cast and crew will disregard the losing script and quickly prepare to depict the drama on screen that reflects the decision chosen by the viewers.

