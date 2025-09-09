Emmerdale fans will have to wait to find out if John Sugden claimed another victim 😱

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale fans will not get their usual episode today (September 9).

The long-running soap has been caught up in a schedule change.

But when will it be back on our screens?

ITV has been forced to move Emmerdale out of its usual Tuesday night spot this week. The soap will not be airing an episode this evening, it has been confirmed.

The broadcaster has shaken-up its normal weekday schedule due to having coverage of England’s latest world cup qualifier. It means that fans will have to wait for their next trip to the famous Yorkshire Dales village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly can you catch the next episode of Emmerdale? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Emmerdale not on TV tonight?

Aaron Dingle [DANNY MILLER], John Sugden [OLIVER FARNWORTH] and Robert Sugden [RYAN HAWLEY]. | ITV

The beloved and long-running soap has been in the middle of quite the dramatic story line recently involving killer John Sugden. Viewers were left on a huge cliffhanger yesterday (September 8) as he threw himself and Aaron Dingle into a gorge.

Fans probably expected to tune in this evening (September 9) and find out the fate of the pair. Unfortunately, Emmerdale will not be on as usual this evening - because of live football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV is carrying coverage of England’s world cup qualifier against Serbia this evening. The broadcast starts at 7pm, running through Emmerdale’s usual 7.30pm to 8pm slot.

Is Emmerdale’s latest episode on ITVX yet?

For those who rushed to ITV’s streaming service in the hope of finding out what happened after Monday’s dramatic episode, it has not yet been added. It means you will have to wait for the next episode to air on TV before you can find out if John and Aaron lived or died.

When is Emmerdale back on TV?

ITV is set to broadcast coverage of the National Television Awards from The O2 in London tomorrow (September 10) and you might be worrying that could mean another day without Emmerdale. Fortunately, the soap is back with another episode on Wednesday evening.

It will start at 7.30pm and be a 30 minute episode. It will then be followed by the NTAs at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview, via Radio Times , does not give much away. It reads: “Robert is left reeling, Charity is concerned when Jacob surprises Sarah and her with an early ultrasound, and Chas vows to make Robert pay.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here