The Great British Bake Off cast will be ‘pushed to the limit’ in pastry week 🍰📺

The Great British Bake Off has reached pastry week.

The remaining amateurs will be ‘pushed to the limit’ tonight.

But what time will the beloved show be on TV?

It is almost time to pour yourself a cuppa, grab a slice of cake, and sit down for a brand new episode of The Great British Bake Off. The doors to the famous tenet are set to be thrown open once more in just a matter of hours.

Channel 4 has confirmed that this week’s theme will be ‘pastry’ and the remaining amateurs will have their skills ‘pushed to the limit’. Learn more about the challenges they will face here.

But when exactly can you tune in for the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

Like a favourite recipe, GBBO has settled into a comforting rhythm once again. The show will continue to broadcast new episodes on Tuesday nights through to early November.

Bake Off’s 16th series returned earlier than usual at the start of September. It means the show will conclude in just a few weeks time - if you can believe it.

GBBO’s latest episode is due to air tonight (October) and it will start at 8pm. As the cast has been trimmed down, the show will be on for just 75 minutes instead of a full 90.

The Bake Off is due to finish at 9.15pm on Channel 4. Previous episodes are available on demand if you need to catch-up.

When is The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice on?

Channel 4 has once again brought back its GBBO companion show for another year. First starting back in 2014, it has become a constant in the last decade plus.

It will not follow Bake Off’s latest episode directly and will instead be broadcast on TV on Friday nights including this week (October 10). Jo Brand and Tom Allen are on hosting duties for the programme.

GBBO: Extra Slice is due to start at 8pm this Friday. The guests this week will be Alison Hammond, Jonathan Ross and Joe Thomas.

