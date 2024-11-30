I’m a Celebrity 2024: who is the favourite to be eliminated next - latest odds

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 30th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 16:02 BST

A clear favourite for elimination has emerged 📺

A fifth celebrity will soon be sent home - after the ITV stars got to enjoy a brief reprieve. I’m a Celebrity didn’t hold a public vote on Wednesday (December 4) but soon more celebs will leave the jungle.

Melvin was sent home on Tuesdat and Tulisa left the jungle on Monday - surprising viewers and leaving some fans ‘hating the public. She follows Dean, who was the second celebrity to depart and Loose Women’s Jane Moore who was voted out in the first elimination.

The fifth elimination of 2024 will take place on Thursday night, and you might be wondering who is at risk - after Oti Mabuse was surprisingly in the bottom two. Gambling.com has named the favourites to be eliminated next - and who is most likely to stay.

Wagatha Christie does not look like she will be leaving the jungle any time soon. Gambling.com had odds of 10/1 on her being the next campmate to be eliminated.

1. Coleen Rooney - 10/1

The McFly singer has odds of 8/1 to be eliminated next, according to Gambling.com. It is slightly shorter than his previous odds, but he looks likely to be sticking around.

2. Danny Jones - 8/1

The good reverend has seen his odds tumble since entering the jungle - and is among the favourites to win. He doesn't look like he will be leaving soon, as he has odds of 6/1 to be eliminated next on Gambling.com.

3. Richard Coles - 6/1

The TikTok star is likely going to be sticking around for a while longer. Gambling.com has her at odds of 4/1 to be eliminated next.

4. GK Barry - 4/1

