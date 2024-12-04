Spotify Wrapped is being rolled out - have you found it yet?

Spotify Wrapped is finally out - but can you find it?

The anticipated round-up of our listening habits in 2024 has dropped.

Easy guide for fans to find their Wrapped stats.

Sound the klaxon because Spotify Wrapped has finally arrived for 2024. Listeners won’t want to miss out on it.

The wait has felt agonising over the last few weeks, especially as rivals have already dropped their own versions of Wrapped. But the long wait is finally over and you can dive into your stats for the year.

You will probably want to know how to find it - and if it is available in your region. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Spotify Wrapped out yet?

It's almost that time of the year for Spotify Wrapped to appear on your device; but could Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter or Taylor Swift appear in yours? Researchers claim at least three of these artists will. | Canva/Getty Images

The annual wrap-up for 2024 is out now, today (December 3) and it is available worldwide. So you should be able to find it, no matter where you are when you are reading this.

Users on social media have started to post their Wrapped statistics and round-ups. And the website is live now - Spotify Wrapped.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped?

I have dived into this before, but basically all you have to do is open up your Spotify app on your chosen device. Be that your laptop, tablet or smartphone - whichever you have it downloaded on.

However if you accidentally dismiss it - don’t worry you can still find it. You can try closing the app and opening it again to see if it shows up again, or alternatively you can go to the Spotify website here and you should be able to see your Wrapped.

What did you think of Spotify Wrapped this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].