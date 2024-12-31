Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues band return for another Hootenanny tonight

Jools Holland’s annual “Hootenanny” has been recorded, ready for New Years Eve.

This year’s guests include a Glastonbury 2025 headliner, a BRIT Award record holder and a pop trio favourite.

Here’s the full list of musical guests you can expect on “Jools’ Annual Hootenanny” and what time you can catch it this New Years Eve.

The incomparable Jools Holland is once again set to ring in the New Year with an illustrious cast of musical guests as his annual “Hootenanny” returns once again for New Years Eve.

The big, jazzy New Year’s Eve TV party hosted by Holland brings together some of the biggest names in music—and a few surprises—for an end-of-year get together with “live” performances.

Picture a mix of legendary artists, rising stars, and Jools’ house band playing everything from classic hits to unexpected collaborations. There’s a cosy, vintage vibe, with a bit of New Year’s nostalgia thrown in as Jools and the guests count down to midnight.

Who’s set to appear with Jools Holland during his annual Hootenanny this year?

Even though it’s admittedly pre-recorded, it still feels like you’re celebrating in a room full of talented musicians. It’s very British, very eclectic, and for music fans, it’s as much a New Year tradition as champagne and fireworks.

If that hasn’t sold you on the idea, how about the array of guests Jools has invited to perform during this year’s “Hootenanny?”

Who is scheduled to appear on Jools’ Hootenanny 2024?

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will be ringing in the New Year with a star-studded line-up. Joining the festivities is Little Mix’s JADE and Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter CMAT, along with iconic acts such as The Boomtown Rats, Marc Almond and Paul Carrack. Queen’s Roger Taylor and Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge will also be making special appearances. As always, it’s a dazzling roster of talent.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny - full list of guests

JADE

CMAT

The Boomtown Rats

Marc Almond

Paul Carrack

Roger Taylor

Kathy Sledge

What time is Jools’ Annual Hootenanny on TV?

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny is scheduled to air on BBC Two from 11:30pm tonight, New Years Eve.

