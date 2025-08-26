King & Conqueror has had some brutal reviews from audiences 😣

BBC’s newest historical drama has not gone down well with viewers.

Audiences have given it a diabolical 1.9 rating on Google.

But what are the reasons for the complaints?

A highly-anticipated historical drama has been slammed by viewers after debuting over the bank holiday weekend.

James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lead the cast of King & Conqueror, which dramatises the events of 1066. However, it has received terrible reviews from audiences after the first two episodes.

King & Conqueror will continue at the weekend, but it has not had a strong start on Google or IMDb. Here’s all you need to know:

Viewers slam BBC’s King & Conqueror series

Lilja Jons/ BBC

Heavily promoted and highly-anticipated King & Conqueror made its debut on Sunday (August 24) with a second episode following last night (August 25). Unfortunately, it has not gone down well with audiences so far.

It has debuted to a terrible 1.9 star rating out of five on Google. King & Conqueror also has a 5.9 rating on IMDb - which is decidedly mixed.

One of the main bugbears so far has been the “historical inaccuracy”. Historian Annie Whitehead wrote in Historia: “It would be nice to have a proper representation instead of perpetrating the myth that the Anglo-Saxon world was brown and dirty.”

In a one star review, a Google user wrote: “What on earth is this, it’s so historically inaccurate that it’s impossible to watch. The characters have costuming styles and colours that don’t exist for centuries. If at all. There are Persian rugs on the walls in the mid 11th century.”

A social media user said: “I didn’t take that much to the new King and Conqueror. It was a bit like an EastEnders, but set 950 years ago!”

In what has become a regular complaint with modern TV, some struggled to see what was happening. One person grumbled: “I say watching but basically listening as it appears to have been filmed during a severe energy crisis. The Dark ages indeed.”

Although, not everyone was so down on the show. One wrote: “I think I might be in trouble as I quite liked King and Conqueror.”

King & Conqueror will continue on BBC One on Sunday, August 31, at 9.10pm. The full boxset is available to watch on iPlayer.

