What culinary delights could festivalgoers be served up at Bramham Park this year?

Though you can have a sandwich or two at your tent, don’t think about bringing them into the main arena at Leeds Festival.

Instead, you’ll be able to take your pick of a wide range of cuisines that are once again to be on offer at Bramham Park this year.

While we wait for the official list of food vendors to be released, here’s who we think will once again be serving up their festive fare - and if the Co-op’s coming back.

While we know that you can take food with you to Leeds Festival this year, take a quick look at the terms and conditions on your ticket and you’ll see that it’s not quite as simple as jam sandwiches while watching Travis Scott.

Though food is allowed to be brought to the campsite, for personal use only, the same cannot be said for bringing in a quick bite to eat at the main arena. Enter, however, a raft of food vendors once again this year, all willing to offer you an eclectic, tasty assortment of nourishment, with something for vegetarians and vegans to boot. Just double-check any food allergies for due diligence.

While we wait for an official list of food vendors to drop on the Leeds Festival app, we've taken a look at some popular outlets that have been mainstays at the festival over the last few years. | Canva

However, as of writing, no official information on the Leeds Festival app has indicated who will be attending once again this year, and we’ve yet to have a response after contacting the organisers, knowing that one of the key things when it comes to budgeting for a weekend at a festival is how much the food will cost. The drink? Well, it is what it is for some people, so I’ve been told.

So while we wait for an official list to arrive on our festival app in the next week, we’ve taken a look back at some of ‘the usual suspects’ that have been known to set up shop at Leeds Festival over the last few years, giving you an indication at least what you ‘could’ be scoffing on this year.

Is the Co-op coming back to Leeds Festival this year?

Yes, the Co-op is confirmed to be returning to Leeds Festival for 2025, marking its sixth consecutive year at the event.

The on-site store will be located in the Blue campsite village and will be open during the following times:

Wednesday (Early Entry): 12 noon – 3 am

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 7 am – 3 am

What food vendors could be at Leeds Festival once again?

Pollini's Pizza Slice

If you’re stuck for choice, why not try a quick yet delicious slice of pizza - it’s always good hot or cold. It also helps that Pollini’s Pizza Slice offer crepes and other refreshments.

Pollini's has a strong reputation among festival-goers and locals alike. Reviews often praise their authentic, Italian-style pizza, with many saying it's the perfect late-night food choice and a great value for the price.

Yorkshire Wrap Company

The Yorkshire Wrap company have been a mainstay at Leeds Festival, so we hope that this year is no different! | Yorkshire Wrap Company

How can you come to a Yorkshire music festival and not have a Yorkshire Wrap?

As the name suggests, they are known for their traditional Yorkshire pudding wraps, filled with locally sourced roast beef and pork. The company is known for its high-quality, melt-in-the-mouth wraps. Reviews on social media and other platforms are consistently positive, with customers calling the food "outstanding" and a "Yorkshireman's dream." Their wraps are praised for being generous with meat and cooked to perfection - as many of us in Leeds will attest.

Peace of the East

A perennial favourite among festival-goers, they have been serving a menu of crispy duck pancakes and chicken katsu burgers since 2001.

Peace of the East is a reliable festival veteran. Reviews from past festival attendees often mention their consistent quality and how they serve as a comforting, familiar option amidst the other food stalls. They have a reputation for quick service and a straightforward menu that's been a hit for over two decades.

Redheads Mac 'n' Cheese

The Newcastle-based vendor that prides itself on delivering sumptuous mac 'n' cheese tubs with various toppings, including vegan options. Redheads is highly regarded for its delicious and substantial portions. Reviews from festivals praise the food's "cheesy goodness" and the variety of topping options.

While some noted that the festival prices are on the higher side, they often conclude that the quality and portion size make it "worth it."

Big Mouth Gyoza

Handmade Japanese dumplings from the Yorkshire Dales that have become a festival staple, serving gyoza-loaded fries and rice. The company has a strong online presence and is known for its high-quality, handmade gyoza with "crispy bottoms." Reviews from festivals and events praise the "flavour bomb" of their fillings and their commitment to using local ingredients, such as Yorkshire pork. Their vegan mushroom gyoza also receives high praise.

Nom Nom Kitchen

A popular Leeds-based takeaway that often sets up shop at the festival, serving a range of late-night-style dishes, curries, and burgers.

Online reviews and ratings for Nom Nom Kitchen indicate that it is a solid choice for a quick and tasty meal. Customers often mention the wide range of options and its reputation as a reliable and flavourful takeaway spot in Leeds.

Are you a food vendor that is setting up shop at Leeds Festival this year? Drop an email to the writer of this article to be included in future updates ahead of this year’s event.