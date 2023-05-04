Register
Coleraine's Railway Arms welcomes some of the top names in local comedy

It’s time for Coleraine audiences to find their funny bones again!

By Una Culkin
Published 4th May 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:13 BST

The Railway Arms pub will play host to a line up of the best local comedians on May 12 including the host of the Sly Guy Podcast, the MC of Pug Ugly's Comedy Club, co-writer of C4's William of Orangedale and a comedian who has packed out the Ulster Hall on multiple occasions, Dave Elliott.

Joining Dave are some of the best local acts from all over Northern Ireland, James McKegney has been tearing up the local scene as support from some of the biggest acts on the circuit.

Also appearing will be the one and only Gary Pollock, host of the phenomenally successful Kiwi's comedy in Portrush. Ciaran Franco makes his return to the club, making huge waves as part of 'Our Wee Podcast' and the Railway Arms also welcomes back ‘primary school teacher meets Walter White’ Mike Carlisle.

    Dave ElliottDave Elliott
    Dave Elliott

    The whole evening is presented by resident MC Peter E Davidson. Tickets £6 https://www.wegottickets.com/event/581080

    Mike CarlisleMike Carlisle
    Mike Carlisle
    Ciaran FrancoCiaran Franco
    Ciaran Franco
    Peter E DavidsonPeter E Davidson
    Peter E Davidson
