The Railway Arms pub will play host to a line up of the best local comedians on May 12 including the host of the Sly Guy Podcast, the MC of Pug Ugly's Comedy Club, co-writer of C4's William of Orangedale and a comedian who has packed out the Ulster Hall on multiple occasions, Dave Elliott.

Joining Dave are some of the best local acts from all over Northern Ireland, James McKegney has been tearing up the local scene as support from some of the biggest acts on the circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also appearing will be the one and only Gary Pollock, host of the phenomenally successful Kiwi's comedy in Portrush. Ciaran Franco makes his return to the club, making huge waves as part of 'Our Wee Podcast' and the Railway Arms also welcomes back ‘primary school teacher meets Walter White’ Mike Carlisle.

Most Popular

Dave Elliott

The whole evening is presented by resident MC Peter E Davidson. Tickets £6 https://www.wegottickets.com/event/581080

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Carlisle

Ciaran Franco