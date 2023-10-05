Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Jay, Jamie and Liam looking forwad to St. Paul's High School Formal in the Carrickdale Hotel. INNR3828Jay, Jamie and Liam looking forwad to St. Paul's High School Formal in the Carrickdale Hotel. INNR3828
Jay, Jamie and Liam looking forwad to St. Paul's High School Formal in the Carrickdale Hotel. INNR3828

​Glitz and glamour as St Paul’s students hold annual formal

​The Carrickdale Hotel hosts the celebrations. Pictures by Liz Boyle
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST

​The Carrickdale Hotel hosts the celebrations. Pictures by Liz Boyle

Aaron Roker and Ailise Mackey attending St. Paul's High School Formal in the Carrickdale Hotel. INNR3824

1. Aaron Roker and Ailise Mackey attending St. Paul's High School Formal in the Carrickdale Hotel. INNR3824

Aaron Roker and Ailise Mackey attending St. Paul's High School Formal in the Carrickdale Hotel. INNR3824 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Callum Murphy and Fionnuala Hughes arrive for St. Paul's High School formal. INNR3832

2. Callum Murphy and Fionnuala Hughes arrive for St. Paul's High School formal. INNR3832

Callum Murphy and Fionnuala Hughes arrive for St. Paul's High School formal. INNR3832 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Grainne O'Rourke, Finn Cunningham, Alannah Geoghegan and Eoin O'Hagan. INNR3826

3. Grainne O'Rourke, Finn Cunningham, Alannah Geoghegan and Eoin O'Hagan. INNR3826

Grainne O'Rourke, Finn Cunningham, Alannah Geoghegan and Eoin O'Hagan. INNR3826 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Gemma Loye, Sean McEntee, Sorcha Reel and Sean O'Hare. INNR3827

4. Gemma Loye, Sean McEntee, Sorcha Reel and Sean O'Hare. INNR3827

Gemma Loye, Sean McEntee, Sorcha Reel and Sean O'Hare. INNR3827 Photo: LIZ BOYLE

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page