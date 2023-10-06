Hosts ​Mayobridge win big in County Down  Scór Sinsir

​The final of Down Scór Sinsir took place on Saturday September 23 in Mayobridge Community Centre with great results for local south Down Clubs, not least the hosts themselves who picked up championship wins in Solo Singing, Ceili Dancing and Best Overall Club.

​​Despite the compact timeframe for running the event, those in attendance were treated to a high standard of entertainment. The host club had a successful night, winning County titles in both Ceili Dancing and Solo Singing (Eimear Magee) as well as the Peter Keenan Cup for best overall club.

Clonduff had success with Eileen McCusker in Recitation and there was a poignant moment when their Set Dancers were announced winners as the group had only reformed in tribute to Sean Hillen RIP under whom most of the team had won All Ireland titles in the 1990’s.

A talented Ballyholland won the Instrumental Group and Attical the Novelty Act in a drama that took a different approach to the Dublin Kerry rivalry.

Glenn won the Ballad Group and also collected the Moya McCormick Cup.

The Scór Quiz always attracts high entries and the rivalry will continue on Wednesday October 11 in Drumaness

The Down representatives go forward to the Ulster semi final on Saturday October 7 in Killeavey at 4pm.

1 . Clonduff - Recitation Champion - Eileen McCusker.JPG Eileen McCusker County Recitation champion pictured with County Cultural Officer Donal McNally and County Scór secretary Anita Brannigan. Photo: scor

2 . Mayobridge - Peter Keenan Cup Recipients.JPG Peter Keenan Memorial Cup Winners - Overall Scór Club of the Year, Mayobridge, pictured are Gerard Keenan and Michelle McCoy. Photo: scor

3 . Glenn - Ballad Group Champions.JPG Glen Ballad Group County Champions pictured with County Cultural Officer Donal McNally and committee Sean McGenninty. Photo: scor