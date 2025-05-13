A Portrush bar is preparing to hold an evening of Pub Poetry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub poetry is described as a gathering of people who write or read poetry and want to share the space with others who do the same.

This Friday, May 16, at 7.30pm, Kiwis Brew Bar on Portrush’s Main Street will host a Pub Poetry event for Spring, featuring Guest Poet David Braziel.

The theme for the evening is ‘Too Big for Words’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub Poetry Causeway Coast brings its latest event to Kiwis Brew Bar on Friday, May 16. CREDIT PUB POETRY CAUSEWAY COAST

David will open the evening with his collection of poetry on this theme and he will then be joined on stage by local writers who will read their work on this theme.

Organisers Pub Poetry Causeway Coast said: “This is a free event - everyone is very welcome to come along and enjoy the talent of the north coast and far beyond.

"We had a dazzling response, what stunningly talented people are all about us, thank you for writing.”