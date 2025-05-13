Pub poetry comes to Portrush

A Portrush bar is preparing to hold an evening of Pub Poetry.

Pub poetry is described as a gathering of people who write or read poetry and want to share the space with others who do the same.

This Friday, May 16, at 7.30pm, Kiwis Brew Bar on Portrush’s Main Street will host a Pub Poetry event for Spring, featuring Guest Poet David Braziel.

The theme for the evening is ‘Too Big for Words’.

Pub Poetry Causeway Coast brings its latest event to Kiwis Brew Bar on Friday, May 16. CREDIT PUB POETRY CAUSEWAY COASTplaceholder image
David will open the evening with his collection of poetry on this theme and he will then be joined on stage by local writers who will read their work on this theme.

Organisers Pub Poetry Causeway Coast said: “This is a free event - everyone is very welcome to come along and enjoy the talent of the north coast and far beyond.

"We had a dazzling response, what stunningly talented people are all about us, thank you for writing.”

