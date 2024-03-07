UK Pleasure Boys set to return to Northern Ireland with appearance at Banbridge venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The strippers were at the centre of controversy after their infamous show in the Devenish last month.

Clips from the raunchy Belfast show went viral, leading to jokes and memes on social media.

However, the show brought outrage after footage showed a number sexual acts being mimicked on stage.

The UK Pleasure Boys are coming to Banbridge in May.

Following the event the UK Pleasure Boys management said they would be moving to ban smartphones from the event, with one of the dancers insisting nothing untoward happened.

"No one had sex on stage, no sex acts were committed,” Big Nate told the Sunday Life.

“The Pleasure Boys categorically did not do any of that stuff. There’s CCTV of us packing up our stuff and leaving.

“We don’t want our reputation to be tarnished by false rumours. This is our brand and who we are as a team. It’s our livelihood.

“We promote a happy and safe environment for women and have never had any issues.”

At the weekend then strippers posted on social media, saying that they had enjoyed their time in Belfast.

And now it has emerged that they are coming down the A1 to perform at the Bannville Hotel in the Co. Down town.