13 festivals taking place in Northern Ireland in 2025 - from Belsonic to Country 2 Country
- You won’t have to go far to enjoy a music festival in Northern Ireland this year.
- From Belsonic and Emerge to TradFest and Omagh Bluegrass, there is almost something for every discerning listener.
- Here’s 13 festivals taking place across Northern Ireland in 2025, and how you can get tickets before it’s too late.
You won’t be needing to book travel arrangements in Northern Ireland in 2025 to enjoy the summer festival season over the next 12 months - far from it.
With the likes of Charli XCX, Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol and more set to perform at festivals across the area in 2025, there is a little something for everyone - including hallowed festivals such as Belfast’s TradFest and the Bluegrass Omagh later this year.
We’ve taken a look at 13 festivals set to take place in Northern Ireland in 2025, including where the festivals are taking place, how to get tickets and those all important first announcements.
Are you heading to one of the festivals taking place this year, or are you waiting to find out if more acts are set to be announced before taking the plunge and buying your ticket this year?
The best festivals taking place in Northern Ireland in 2025
Belsonic
- When: June 5 - 30 2025.
- Where: Ormeau Park, Belfast.
- Who has been announced?: Stereophonics, Charli XCX, Snow Patrol, Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette
- Tickets: Tickets available through Belsonic’s website.
Stendhal Festival
- When: July 4 - 6 2025.
- Where: Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady.
- Who has been announced?: No line-up announcement as of yet.
- Tickets: Tickets available through Kaboodle.
Belfast TradFest
- When: July 27 - August 3 2025.
- Where: Various venues, Belfast.
- Who has been announced?: Dervish, Matt Molloy & John Carty, Ríoghnach Connolly & The Breath, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Chris Stout & Catríona McKay, Notify.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Belfast TradFest website.
ChSq Belfast
- When: August 7 - 30 2025.
- Where: Customs House Square, Belfast
- Who has been announced?: Kingfishr, The Darkness, Stiff Little Fingers, Texas, Amble, Marti Pellow, David Gray
- Tickets: Tickets available through the ChSq website.
Bluegrass Omagh
- When: May 24 - 25 2025.
- Where: Ulster American Folk Park, Ulster.
- Who has been announced?: Kristy Cox and Grasstime, Red Wine, Bow Brothers, Rawhide, Zoe Conway and John McIntyre
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Bluegrass Omagh website.
City of Derry International Choir Festival
- When: October 22 - 26 2025.
- Where: Various venues across Derry/Londonderry.
- Who has been announced?: No announcement made as of yet.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the City of Derry International Choir Festival website.
Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival
- When: Various dates across 2025
- Where: Various locations across the area
- Who has been announced?: Mark Watson, Kimmie Rhodes, Anika, Katie Tupper, The Courettes, King Creosote, Bernard Butler
- Tickets: Tickets available through the CQAF website.
Emerge
- When: August 23 - 24 2025.
- Where: Boucher Road Fields, Belfast.
- Who has been announced?: Fatboy Slim, Bicep (Chroma AV DJ Set), Sonny Fodera, Hannah Laing, horsegirl, I Hate Models, Marlon Hoffstadt, Sara Lanry.
- Tickets: Tickets available through Ticketmaster.
Jika Jika Festival
- When: June 2025 (TBC)
- Where: Ebrington Square, Derry/Londonderry
- Who has been announced?: Ewan McVicar, Special Request, Eclair FiFi, Caoimhe
- Tickets: Tickets to go on sale through Skiddle.
AVA Festival
- When: May 30 - 31 - 2025.
- Where: Titanic Slipways, Belfast
- Who has been announced?: Underworld, Overmono, Ewan McVicar, KI/KI, VTSS, 999999999, Job Jobse
- Tickets: Tickets available through the AVA Festival website.
United Tribes
- When: June 27 - 29 2025.
- Where: Glenplark Road, Omagh.
- Who has been announced?: No announcement made as of yet.
- Tickets: Tickets set to go on sale through Eventbrite.
Country 2 Country Belfast
- When: March 14 - 16 2025.
- Where: SSE Arena, Belfast.
- Who has been announced?: Shaboozey, Cody Johnson, Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Dylan Gossett
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Country 2 Country website.
Eclectic Love
- When: May 24 2025
- Where: Custom House Square, Belfast
- Who has been announced?: Sash, Kelly Llorenna, Matt Darey, Dave Pearce, Ultrabeat
- Tickets: Tickets available through Ticketmaster.
