One Piece took a week break - but when will the next episode be out? 🏴‍☠️

One Piece has been a fixture on our TVs for decades.

The show is now at more than 1,000 episodes.

But did the anime not release an episode this week?

Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to find the One Piece took an unexpected delay this week. Fans were not treated to their usual episode of the anime on Sunday.

Since its debut back in 1999, the show has leapt over the 1,000 episode barrier and is continuing to go strong. The quality has improved in recent years with some of the most recent episodes being rated among its based by fans on IMDb.

Netflix has announced a remake that will start all the way back at the East Blue saga. It will give the classic stories like Romance Dawn and Arlong Park a fresh take - find out all we know about it here.

But why was Toei’s version of One Piece not on this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Why was One Piece episode 1142 delayed?

One Piece took a week break at the end of August | Crunchyroll

Normally, One Piece releases a new episode on Sundays but August 31 came around and fans did not get their usual taste of adventure. Toei Animation has been taking more breaks recently - the longest of which came in the form of a six month hiatus from October 2024 to April 2025.

The show is seemingly only taking a one-week break this time, fortunately. It will be back on this Sunday (September 7).

How to watch new episodes of One Piece?

The latest episodes stream internationally on Crunchyroll after being broadcast on TV in Japan. It also does come to Netflix, but not at the same time, with Dexetro reporting there is usually about a week’s difference on that platform.

One Piece will continue this coming weekend with episode 1,142 coming out on Sunday (September 7).

