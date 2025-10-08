South Park is on a mini-break but when will the next episode be out? 📺🚨

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Park is back for its 27th season.

It has kept fans on their toes with the release schedule.

But when will the next episode be out?

South Park fans are facing another wait for the latest episode. The legendary animated comedy has been keeping viewers on their toes with its 27th season.

The creators had to push back one of the episodes at the last minute, due to production troubles. However, viewers might agree that it is worth the wait with the show on top form once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, real life has given them plenty of material to go off. Viewers will want to make sure they know exactly when the show will be back on.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of South Park out?

Five South Park episodes are unavailable on Paramount+ | YouTube

Having started its 27th season back on July 23, the show has kept viewers on their toes with when to expect new episodes. It was expected that South Park would put out an episode every other week, however, there was a surprise break in September.

The show is currently on a two-week break and so there will not be a new episode today (October 8). It is due to return next Wednesday (October 15) on Comedy Central, before arriving on Paramount Plus the following day (October 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Episodes six through ten will be released between October 15 and December 10.

What time are new South Park episodes out?

Once again, South Park is being broadcast by Comedy Central before arriving the next day on Paramount Plus. It is currently expected that the show will continue on October 15/ 16.

If all goes to plan and the episode airs as scheduled, without any further delays, it should be out at 10pm E.T/ P.T. on Comedy Central. The episode will then be available on Paramount Plus from 6am P.T/ 9am E.T. the following day - which is 2pm British time.

Why was South Park delayed in September?

Having returned for its 27th series back on July 23, South Park has been releasing a new episode every other Wednesday. However, in mid-September the show was hit by a surprise last minute delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode that was due to air on September 17 was pulled at the last minute. It arrived on September 24 instead.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and ‘South Park’ fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.