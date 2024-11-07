Show off to all your friends 🎶

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify has allowed users to share Wrapped in the past.

The 2024 edition has just arrived

These are the steps you will have to take to share your Spotify Wrapped when it drops.

Tis the season for Spotify Wrapped - and like an excitable kid at Christmas, we are finally able to unwrap our statistics.

One of the greatest joys of Spotify Wrapped though, is showing off your statistics and top songs with your friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to share your Spotify Wrapped results?

Spotify Wrapped 2024. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

We are still counting down the days until the streaming giant rolls out its end-of-year round-up, but you might be already planning ahead. I have an in depth guide of how to find your Wrapped stats once they are released here.

But when the results drop later in 2024, you might want to show them off to your friends by sharing them on social media. Fortunately, in the past, Spotify has made it super easy to do.

Once the Wrapped is released, there will be an option once you’ve watched it all the way through to share your results. If it is like previous years, there will be a share button ‘share this story’ at the end of your Wrapped story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will be able to share the link to your Wrapped directly to your friends via your messaging app of choice. We will update this article once the 2024 edition has dropped, in case the steps have changed.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped? Do you have predictions for which artists will be the most popular - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].