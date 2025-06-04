State of Play will give fans a look at a “selection of great games” coming to PS5 🎮

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PlayStation will hold its latest livestream event tonight.

It promises to show off “a selection of great games” coming to PS5.

But how can you watch it and when does it start?

Sony is getting a jump on Summer Game Fest with its latest State of Play. Gamers will get the chance to take a peak at some of the titles coming to the PS5 in the future.

A day before the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives, PlayStation is set to give players plenty of reasons to not forget about its flagship console. The show is set to be 40 minutes plus, it has been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how exactly can you watch the latest State of Play? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next State of Play?

PlayStation have revealed more details about their PS5 Access controller | Alena - stock.adobe.com

PlayStation’s live stream event will be back in just a matter of hours. The latest edition is set to take place today (June 4).

Sony held a Borderland’s 4 focused State of Play in April - and it followed an event held in February of this year. Among the announcements back in the winter were Days Gone Remastered and Housemarque’s follow-up to Reternal - Saros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the State of Play?

It is set to be broadcast on both PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch pages. Other creators may be holding their own live reactions to the State of Play.

What time is the State of Play on today?

The event is set to take place later on June 4 - but the exact time will depend on where you are in the world. For viewers in the UK, it is set to start at 10pm and is due to run for around 40 minutes.

It will start at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET for American audiences, Sony has announced. Fans in Europe will have to wait until 11pm CEST for the livestream to begin.

What to expect from the State of Play?

In the announcement, PlayStation doesn’t give much away. The blog post reads: “State of Play returns June 4! Watch live for news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5. The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima - Ghost of Yotei - is due to be released in October. But PlayStation has been tight lipped about what its studios are working on beyond that.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.