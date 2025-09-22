Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the couples for 2025. One pairing has quickly jumped out in particular to fans.

The nation was properly introduced to the 15 stars competing in the latest edition of the show on Saturday (September 20) evening. Two new professional dancers also made their debuts.

A special guest was on hand to help with the launch show at the weekend. Remind yourself of who it was.

The early favourite was named last week and it was a surprise one. However, you might be wondering how the odds have changed after the 2025 couples were revealed.

Ahead of week one, Oddschecke r has revealed the stars who could be at risk. Here’s all you need to know!

1 . Ross King - 125/1 GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He has the joint-longest odds to win the show at 125/1 via Oddschecker with them drifting even after the partner reveal. | BBC Photo: BBC

2 . Chris Robshaw - 125/1 Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He has the joint-longest odds to win at 125/1 via Oddschecker - his odds had shortened by they have drifted again. | BBC Photo: BBC

3 . Stefan Dennis - 40/1 Paul Robinson from Neighbours is part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. His actor Stefan Dennis is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC