See what the Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard looks like! 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week.

The scores from the previous dances will roll-over.

But who is at the top and who is at the bottom?

The scores are in and the early Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard is taking shape. All 15 stars took to the ballroom floor for the first time last week.

Performing a routine with their partners, the couples received their very first scores from the judges. Unlike the forthcoming weeks of the competition, the points from week one roll-over into the second weekend.

What does the Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard look like?

Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025 | BBC

The celebrities took to the ballroom for the very first time last Saturday (September 27). Unsurprisingly the scores were all over the place, with one pairing in particular impressing.

The leaderboard is this way after week one:

Karen and Carlos - 31

Lewis and Katya - 28

Jimmy and Lauren - 27

Amber and Nikita - 27

George and Alexis - 24

La Voix and Aljaž - 24

Vicky and Kai - 23

Stefan and Dianne - 22

Alex and Johannes - 21

Harry and Karen - 19

Ellie and Vito - 17

Balvinder and Julian - 17

Thomas and Amy - 16

Chris and Nadiya - 14

Ross and Jowita - 10

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

In the second week of the competition, the scores from round one are rolled-up and combined with this week’s judgements from the Strictly panel. Once the scores are totted up, the lines will open for public voting.

The votes will be totted up and combined with the scores to get the bottom two. The celebs who are at the bottom will then get the chance to dance one more time to remain in the competition.

During the results show, the decision on who leaves is based solely on the judges.

