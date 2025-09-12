Strictly Come Dancing has

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing to return for a brand new series. The launch show is set to take place next weekend, it has been confirmed.

The cast was revealed over the course of a week in August, but a surprise withdrawal has seen a surprising frontrunner emerge. Among the cast are ex-Premier League stars, Love Island favourites and not that George Clarke!

See which date the show is set to start and when the first live show will be. Expect it to continue through to December as usual.

Before the show begins the odds have been issued and Oddschecke r has named an early favourite. Find out who it is!