Strictly Come Dancing will soon hold its latest results show - but when is it on? 🕺💃📺

Strictly Come Dancing is set for its next elimination.

The votes are being totted up and the results are coming.

But what time can you expect the show to be on?

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing to eliminate its third star of the season. In just a few hours yet another celebrity will be sent home after a dance-off.

The votes are being totted up and the judges scores have been handed out. Once again the bottom two will return to the ballroom floor to try and secure their spot in the competition.

But when will you find out which star is going home? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing results show?

Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025 | BBC

It was the fourth live show of the competition last night (October 18) and the judges handed out their scores. The leaderboard has been revealed for this week, but the public votes also need to be factored in.

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest results show is set to take place this evening (October 19). Fans will find out who is in the bottom two and face the dreaded dance off. Before the judges decide which star to send home.

Strictly’s result show is due to start at 7.15pm and will run until 8pm. The whole episode will last for around 50 minutes.

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

For this week’s result show, the results will be based on a mix of judges scores and the public vote. The Strictly panel had their say last night (October 18) during the live show.

Once all of the scores had been handed out and the performances finished, the public vote opened. The results from the voting will be combined with the leaderboard from last night to find the bottom two.

These celebs will take to the dance floor once again and perform their week four routines once again. During the results show, the decision on who leaves is based solely on the judges.

