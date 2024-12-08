Strictly Come Dancing’s line-up for the 2024 final is locked-in 💃

Strictly Come Dancing has locked in the line-up for the 2024 final.

One celeb was sent home after the latest dance-off.

Four couples will compete for the Glitterball Trophy.

Pete Wicks has been sent home after the latest dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing. The couples took on two dances each this week as the BBC show entered its semi-final stage.

The reality star becomes the unlucky celeb to miss out on the final next week. He had been at the bottom of the leaderboard after the judges’ scores on Saturday (December 7) but the public still had a chance to decide who would make the dance-off.

Wicks, 36, found himself having to dance again and unfortunately was not able to sway the minds of the judges. It became the 11th celebrity to depart the competition in 2024.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week?

Strictly Come Dancing judges. (Photo credit: Ray Burmiston)

Pete Wicks left the competition in week 12, just missing out on making it to the final. He was eliminated after the dance-off in Sunday’s (December 8) result show.

Which celebs were in the dance-off?

Reality star Wicks and his partner Jowita faced off against Love Island star Tasha Ghouri. She had scored a perfect 40 on one of her dances on Saturday night with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Tasha turned to that same dance to save her - a waltz to Aretha Franklin’s (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. While Pete opted for a repeat of his Argentine tango to The Verve’s classic track Bitter Sweet Symphony, which he had described as his favourite dance of the season on Saturday night.

After the dance-off, the judges decided to save Tasha and Aljaz - meaning they join the other three couples in next week’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

How did the judges vote?

Following the dance-off, in which both Tasha and Pete had a chance to repeat one of their dances from the night before. Craig voted for Tasha, Motsi also voted for Tasha and Anton sealed their place in the final by picking Tasha as well.

Shirley would have had the final say in the result of a tie. But it was needed for tonight.

Who is in the final of Strictly 2024?

The celebrities in the final are, in no particular order:

JB Gill

Chris McCausland

Tasha Ghouri

Sarah Hadland

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The final of the dancing show is scheduled to take place on BBC One/ iPlayer on Saturday December 14. So it is less than a week away - and just one episode will air that weekend, fans won’t have to wait 24 hours for a results show.

BBC have confirmed that the final will be a feature length episode, running for more than 2 hours next week. It is due to start at 6pm on December 14.

What do you think of the Strictly Come Dancing result? Have the right couples made it to the final - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].