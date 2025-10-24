The remaining celebrities will be taking on ‘Icons’ week and the song list has been confirmed. It includes some true legends from the music world - see more here.
Another injury blow means that just 11 couples are left in the competition ahead of this weekend. Three dance offs have already taken place.
1. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer. | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Alex Kingston
Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley. | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Balvinder Sopal
Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon. | BBC Photo: BBC