Super Bowl adverts are almost as famous as the game.

The 30-second spots cost as much as $8m this year.

But which ones are worth tracking down?

It is not a Super Bowl without some real eye-catching adverts. However if you live on this side of the pond, you may have missed them.

The game took place in the early hours of the morning - and unless you were watching via DAZN’s NFL Game Pass, you will have had British adverts. Fortunately for you, I did stay up and have picked some of the ads that caught my, admittedly bleary, eye.

How to watch Super Bowl adverts?

Mission Impossible | Contributed

The ads will be uploaded to YouTube, so if you didn’t stay up to watch - or don’t have access to the American coverage. That is how you will find them.

Which Super Bowl ads caught the eye in 2025?

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning trailer

Now, I have been watching the Mission Impossible films since back when you could rent DVDs from Spar shops - so perhaps I’m biased. But this trailer never fails to get me hyped - and somehow in 30 second form it's even more adrenaline inducing.

YouTube TV - Super Bowl ad

Honestly, this is a truly brilliant bit of advertising. Based around people throughout history missing major sporting moments, they get really inventive with it.

From a jousting fan missing the key moment when a flag gets wrapped around his face, to others I won’t spoil. Do yourself a favour and track it down!

Little Caesars

I am a simple man, I see a pair of eyebrows fly off someone’s head and land on a baby - becoming a moustache - and I enjoy it. Not much more biting or witty commentary on this one.

Michelob Ultra

Willem Defoe as a paddle board shark, alongside the incomparable Catherine O'Hara proves to be just as delightful as the idea sounds. I have no idea what Michelob Ultra is - but hunt this ad down.

Squarespace

I have watched far too much YouTube not to be triggered by hearing the words Square and Space. And yet, they have completely pulled it out of the bag with this Super Bowl ad.

Barry Keoghan sort of resumes his role from the 2023 film The Banshees of Inisherin with tremendously delightful effect.

Mountain Dew

If you don’t want to have your nightmares haunted forever don’t tune in for this advert. But it is certainly a memorable one.

Let’s just say, if you’ve ever wanted to see Seal as an actual seal. Then this is the advert for you.

Coors Light - Mondays Light

If you’ve seen the Disney film Zootopia - one of the many memorable animal based gags involves a sloth working at the DMV. Now imagine a world where everyone was sloths - hurry out to find this one.