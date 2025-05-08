Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Full cast for Taskmaster series 19 and where you know them from 📺

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taskmaster features some familiar faces in Series 19.

It includes the show’s very first American.

But where do you know the cast from?

Taskmaster is back with another episode in a matter of hours and the comedians will face their first team task. The line-up was announced earlier this year but fans are finally getting to see them in action.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for the latest instalment from Series 19. Find out how you can watch it today (May 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne will be casting their eyes over another batch of comedians this season. But who is taking part in series 19?

Who is in the line-up for Taskmaster series 19?

It is quite the mix of comedians who are facing the Taskmaster judges this season. And for the very first time there is an American competing on the show.

The full line-up includes:

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Jason Mantzoukas

Mathew Baynton

Rosie Ramsey

Stevie Martin

Where do you know the Taskmaster cast from?

Taskmaster series 19 | Channel 4

The line-up for series 19 includes plenty of familiar faces. But you might not be quite able to pinpoint where you recognise them from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fatiha El-Ghorri

If you are a regular watcher of Live at the Apollo on the BBC, then you may have seen Fatiha performing on it in the past. She was also part of the cast for the second series of the Dave comedy game show Outsiders in 2022.

You may have also heard her on podcasts such as Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster as well as The Guilty Feminist.

Jason Mantzoukas

A familiar face in hit comedy shows over the last decade, Jason has had memorable roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine - where he played Adrian Pimento - and The Good Place (as Derek Hofstetler). He also voices characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth including Jay Bilzerian.

For those with a longer memory, you may recall him as the wildcard character Rafi in The League. While he also had a role in the Sacha Baron Cohen film The Dictator - playing Nadal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew Baynton

A familiar face to fans of British TV comedy, Mathew has been part of the cast for Horrible Histories, Yonderland and most recently Ghosts. He also starred in The Wrong Mans alongside James Corden in the early 2010s.

Mathew also played the lead role of William Shakespeare in the 2015 film Bill. And he was Felix in the 2023 hit movie Wonka.

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie is best known for her podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed which she co-hosts alongside her husband - fellow comedian - Chris Ramsey. The show has been a huge hit since releasing its first episode in 2019 and they have toured the UK with it in the past.

Stevie Martin

Stevie is a comedian, podcaster and actor who you may have seen on other popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats - also on Channel 4. She has also had roles in shows like the BBC/ HBO comedy Starstruck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.