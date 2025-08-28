The Fortune Hotel is nearing the finish line and just a handful of players are left. Viewers have had to wait an extra night for the latest episode as ITV shook-up its schedule.

Stephen Mangan is on hosting duties once again for the second series of the hit game show. It has just two episodes left before the winners are crowned - with the final taking place on Friday, August 29.

Just a few pairs are left in the competition and will compete for the prize money. The show ended on a cliff-hanger last week as the result of the latest Night Cap remained in the balance.

But prior to the show’s return tonight (August 28), which players are still in the competition? Here’s all you need to know.

1 . Host: Stephen Mangan Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

2 . Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

3 . Briony & Chelsey - eliminated Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child

4 . Atholl & John - eliminated Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child