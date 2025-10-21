The Great British Bake Off week 8: who is the favourite to leave next? Latest odds

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:00 BST

One of the fan-favs could be at risk on The Great British Bake Off this week 😨🍰📺

A fan favourite on this season of The Great British Bake Off has been dealt a blow ahead of this week’s quarter-final. The show is set to put the remaining amateurs through their paces with a series of Dessert challenges.

The seventh amateur left the tent seven days ago, leaving viewers heartbroken. Unfortunately, at this stage of the competition, more and more of the bakers who have captured the hearts of the nation will have to leave as the cast is whittled down.

Only three of the original 12 bakers will make it to the 2025 final, so it might be a hard couple of weeks for audiences. One of the most beloved on social media could be at real risk in the quarter-final as bookies deliver their verdict.

Gambling.com has offered up the latest odds for who could leave next ahead of tonight’s (October 21) episode. But who is predicted to be at risk?

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

1. Hassan - eliminated

Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week.

2. Leighton - eliminated

Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week.

3. Pui Man - eliminated

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four.

4. Jessika - eliminated

