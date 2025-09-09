The Great British Sewing Bee has confirmed the line-up for its 2025 final 🧵📺

The Great British Sewing Bee held its 2025 semi-final tonight.

Four amateurs remained - but only three spots were up for grabs in the final.

But which of the sewers was eliminated this week?

The line-up for the Great British Sewing Bee’s 2025 final has been confirmed. It comes after a hard-fought penultimate episode.

After nine weeks of tough challenges and series competition, it was time for the semi-final on BBC One tonight (September 9). Four amateur sewers remained in with a chance, but only three could make it to the grand finale.

But which of the sewers left the TV show this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left The Great British Sewing Bee tonight?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

It might be hard to believe, but we are at the pointy-end of the competition on the beloved BBC competition. The four remaining sewers took on three more challenges with a spot in the final at stake.

Inspired by the 1920s, they first had to recreate the iconic plus fours, a staple of outdoor pursuits from the era. It was followed up by being challenged to make modern, block-coloured garments from a selection of polo shirts, invented by tennis player René Lacoste.

In the made-to-measure challenge, the semi-finalists embrace the revolutionary fashion of this iconic decade to make an outfit for a 1920s party. After deliberating, the judges decided that Kit Giroux, would be eliminated and thus miss out on the 2025 final.

The 24-year-old was eliminated after not quite hitting his usual high standards. He fell short just at the end of the competition.

All of the eliminations on The Great British Sewing Bee series 11 looks like this:

Saffie - week 2

Peter - week 2

Glendora - week 3

Novello - week 4

Jess - week 5

Dan - week 6

Stuart - week 7

Gaynor - week 8

Kit - week 9

Full line-up for The Great British Sewing Bee final

The result of tonight’s semi-final means that the three finalists for the 2025 grand finale have been confirmed. Yasmin secured her spot in the final after getting the garment of the week.

The following sewers will be competing for the title next week:

Caz, 59 - retired

Órla Ní Eadhra, 19 - cafe worker/ student

Yasmin Proctor-Kent, 30 - scientist

When is the Great British Sewing Bee final?

The 2025 series will conclude next Tuesday night (September 16). It is due to start at 9pm once again, but as a result it will clash with the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Viewers will have to pick between the two iconic competition shows. Perhaps catching up with the other on demand afterwards.

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

