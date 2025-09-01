The Guest has been compared to 90s thrillers 🚨📺

The Guest is set to premiere on BBC One tonight (September 1).

The four-part thriller is filmed and set in Wales.

Viewers have been promised that it ‘keeps you guessing’.

A twisting new psychological thriller is set to start on TV tonight. The Guest will make its debut on BBC One in just a matter of hours.

The stars of the four-part series have promised that it will keep viewers ‘guessing’. It was filmed and is set in Wales, it has been confirmed.

The show centres on the intense, toxic relationship between cleaner, Ria, and her mysterious employer, Fran. But who is in the cast?

When is The Guest on TV?

Eve Myles (L) and Gabrielle Creevy (R) in The Guest | BBC

Eager viewers are already able to watch all four of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, after they were released at 6am today (September 1). However, it will premiere on BBC One this evening.

The Guest will start at 9pm, it has been confirmed. Episodes will run for approximately an hour and finish at around 10pm.

It is set to air on Monday nights.

Who is in the cast of The Guest?

The show might be focused on the relationship between cleaner Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) and her employer Fran (Eve Myles) but they are not the only characters in the show. The cast includes:

Gabrielle Creevy as Ria Powell

Eve Myles as Fran Sharp

Sion Daniel Young as Lee Mace

Bethan Mary-James as Sharla

Julian Lewis Jones as Simon Sharp

Clive Russell as Derek Abbott

Emun Elliott as Richard Abbott

Joseph Ollman as Mike Rice

Catherine Ayers as Helen

Lola Waters as Penny

Kimberley Nixon as Eleri Abbott

Viewers may recognise Gabrielle Creevy from the BBC Three series In My Skin. She played Bethan Gwyndaf on the programme, which ran between 2018 and 2021, and won a BAFTA Cymru for the role.

Eve Myles is best known for playing Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood. She was also Ceri Lewis in BBC Wales’ long-running show Belonging.

The Guest stars promise it ‘keeps you guessing’

Speaking about the show, Eve Myles said: “The Guest explores class, but what I love is that it does so in a celebratory way. We have the working-class roots of Ria who is full of grit as well as the upper-class millionaires like Fran. Both worlds are shown with richness and respect. It’s rare to see Wales portrayed like this - opulent, ambitious, creative.

“There’s always been wealth in Wales, and this series puts that on screen. What’s more interesting, though, is how it bridges class divides. These two women from different backgrounds end up colliding — and that’s where the drama explodes, like a pin pulled from a grenade.

“But really, underneath it all, the show is about opportunity. Wales is full of talented people. Fran and Ria are both handed chances, doors open. The question is what will they do with them? That’s the heart of the story.”

Gabrielle Creevy added: “It’s a thrilling, well-crafted show with plenty of unexpected moments and jumpy twists. The cast is incredible, and the plot keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’s a gripping thriller that keeps you guessing.”

Writer Matthew Barry explained: “The idea for The Guest came from my love of 90s thrillers, like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and Pacific Heights. I wanted to create a fun, twisty thriller, but with the unique perspective of a working-class character.”

