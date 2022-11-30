The Rolling Stones announce release of the definitive live best of ‘Grrr Live!’

The album is available to pre-order and features some of the greatest songs of all time including It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 & 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour. December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area. Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.
Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: Respectable (with John Mayer), Around And Around, and Gimme Shelter.
GRR Live! Track Listing:
CD1
Get Off Of My Cloud
The Last Time
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Paint It Black
Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
Wild Horses
Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
Dead Flowers
Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
Doom And Gloom
One More Shot
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Band Introductions
CD2
Before They Make Me Run
Happy
Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
Start Me Up
Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
Brown Sugar
Sympathy For the Devil
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
THE ROLLING STONES’ GRRR LIVE! WILL BE RELEASED ON MULTIPLE PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL FORMATS BY MERCURY STUDIOS ON FEBRUARY 10, 2023.