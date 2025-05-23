3 . Lisnagade Fort, Banbridge

Tucked away in the rolling hills just outside Banbridge, Lisnagade Fort is one of those secret spots you could easily pass by, unless you’re looking for it. This prehistoric hillfort, dating back to the Iron Age, sits quietly in the landscape, holding onto centuries of history while being all but forgotten by the average visitor. Unlike the more popular stone circles or ancient ruins, Lisnagade is about its atmosphere. The circular earthworks that make up the fort are still largely intact, but you have to walk through fields to discover it. As you approach, you can imagine the ancient tribes that once took shelter here, watching over the surrounding hills. The fort is simple but striking, a large circular embankment and a ditch that encircles it. The land around it is peaceful, often dotted with sheep grazing lazily in the nearby fields. It’s a place where time feels like it stands still. Photo: www.communities-ni.gov.uk