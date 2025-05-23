We know about the Giant’s Causeway and the Mourne Mountains. But tucked away in forests, coastlines, and quiet corners of the country are secret spots and unexpected adventures that even locals are surprised to discover. We’re talking hidden sea saunas with wild Atlantic views, alpine rollercoasters nestled in the hills, and majestic tumbling waterfalls.
This isn’t just a list of pretty places, it’s a collection of the most off-the-radar things to see and do across Northern Ireland. Each one blends natural beauty, mystery, and a touch of magic with an unforgettable experience.
Whether you’re hunting for the perfect Instagram shot, craving a quiet retreat, or chasing your next adrenaline rush, this list has you covered.
So lace up your boots, pack a towel, maybe even a helmet and get ready to say, “How have I never heard of this before?”
Have a look at our list of 10 awesome places you may not have heard about in Northern Ireland.
1. Ness Wood, Co Derry / Londonderry
Tucked away just outside Derry / Londonderry, Ness Wood is quietly home to the highest waterfall in Northern Ireland, yet it somehow remains one of the country’s best-kept secrets. The woodland trails here are lush, winding through ancient trees, mossy gorges, and peaceful glades where you’re more likely to meet a red squirrel than another walker. Halfway along the route lies a small, arched stone bridge that feels like something out of Lord of the Rings, a little slice of Rivendell hidden in the Sperrins. It’s a place that invites you to slow down, look up, and wonder how on earth it’s stayed off the radar for so long. Photo: Discover NI
2. Barnes Gap and Robbers Table, Co Tyrone
Deep in the wild heart of the Sperrin Mountains, you'll find Barnes Gap, a narrow, dramatic valley carved out by glaciers and flanked by silent hills. But follow the trail a little further and you’ll reach Robbers Table, a windswept rock plateau with a name straight out of a Western movie. Legend has it that this lonely outcrop once served as a meeting point for smugglers and highwaymen. Today, it offers incredible panoramic views over the Tyrone countryside, with barely another soul in sight. It’s remote, rugged, and wrapped in a kind of stillness that feels almost sacred. A spot that feels entirely untouched, it’s worth the drive and the hike. Photo: Discover NI
3. Lisnagade Fort, Banbridge
Tucked away in the rolling hills just outside Banbridge, Lisnagade Fort is one of those secret spots you could easily pass by, unless you’re looking for it. This prehistoric hillfort, dating back to the Iron Age, sits quietly in the landscape, holding onto centuries of history while being all but forgotten by the average visitor. Unlike the more popular stone circles or ancient ruins, Lisnagade is about its atmosphere. The circular earthworks that make up the fort are still largely intact, but you have to walk through fields to discover it. As you approach, you can imagine the ancient tribes that once took shelter here, watching over the surrounding hills. The fort is simple but striking, a large circular embankment and a ditch that encircles it. The land around it is peaceful, often dotted with sheep grazing lazily in the nearby fields. It’s a place where time feels like it stands still. Photo: www.communities-ni.gov.uk
4. Splash, Moneymore, Co Derry / Londonderry
Tucked away in the beautiful countryside, Splash is a hidden gem offering a unique combination of outdoor saunas and water-based activities that make it the perfect spot to unwind or add a dash of adventure to your day. The wood-fired saunas are where the magic happens. Set right on the edge of the stunning old quarry lake, the stress melts away as the heat from the fire soothes your muscles. Once you've had enough of the heat, a quick dip in the cool water of the lake is the perfect way to refresh and recharge. Splash has plenty more to offer too with their inflatable AquaPark and stand-up paddleboards. Whether you’re looking to be active or just kick back and relax, there’s something here for everyone. Photo: Splash Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.