10 beautiful hidden walks in Belfast where you will be surrounded by nature

4 . Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny

While everyone heads to the summit of Cave Hill to check out the spectacular views of the city, the Castlereagh Hills provide a similarly stunning panorama. This three-mile walk follows an enchanting glen featuring some lovely waterfalls and leads to the summit of the hills on the edge of East Belfast. The path hugs Cregagh Glen, where you’ll pass pools of sunlight and springtime bluebells. Near the top, visit a memorial marking a WWII graveyard for American servicemen, then continue past Lisnabreeny House, once home to poet Nesca Robb. At the summit, enjoy views stretching from the Mournes to Scrabo, and explore the ancient rath at the top of the hill. Photo: National Trust website