10 beautiful hidden walks in Belfast where you will be surrounded by nature

While most visitors flock to popular routes, there are lesser-known walks that provide a peaceful retreat into nature, away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
Whether you're a local looking for a new spot or a visitor seeking a peaceful adventure, these walks offer a unique way to experience the city's natural beauty.
Each location has its own charm, offering something special for nature lovers and explorers alike.
Here are some of Belfast’s lesser-known walks for those looking to reconnect with nature.
1. The Quarry at Cave Hill
While much attention is given to the general walk at Cave Hill, the Quarry walk often goes unnoticed. Cave Hill is famous for its dramatic cliff faces, while also home to ravens, buzzards, and peregrines. On its western side, you'll find an old limestone quarry open to the public. The Quarry trail is a 1km singletrack trail and takes about seven minutes to complete, offering a quick but scenic escape into nature Photo: Visit Belfast website
2. Belfast Window on Wildlife, Holywood
Belfast's Window on Wildlife is a city-centre nature reserve offering an escape of calm trails and stunning views. Home to a diverse range of birds and wildlife, it is the perfect walk for both seasoned birdwatchers and beginners, but also for a family outing. The reserve includes Belfast’s Window on Wildlife, Holywood Banks, and Whitehouse Lagoon, each offering unique habitats for wildlife. Photo: Discover NI website
3. Bog Meadows Nature Reserve
A hidden gem in the city situated in west Belfast, beside the M1 motorway. This short one-mile walk explores an area of floodplain, now managed as an award-winning urban nature reserve. This location is an oasis for wildlife and a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: Discover NI website
4. Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny
While everyone heads to the summit of Cave Hill to check out the spectacular views of the city, the Castlereagh Hills provide a similarly stunning panorama. This three-mile walk follows an enchanting glen featuring some lovely waterfalls and leads to the summit of the hills on the edge of East Belfast. The path hugs Cregagh Glen, where you’ll pass pools of sunlight and springtime bluebells. Near the top, visit a memorial marking a WWII graveyard for American servicemen, then continue past Lisnabreeny House, once home to poet Nesca Robb. At the summit, enjoy views stretching from the Mournes to Scrabo, and explore the ancient rath at the top of the hill. Photo: National Trust website
