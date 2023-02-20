Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Brew and Bake has been operating since 2018, offering beautiful traybakes and brunch. The staff are very passionate about their food and for that reason they make everything from scratch in their kitchen. They offer a range of pancakes with sweet toppings to make your Pancake Tuesday special as well as pancake mix selections available online. For more information go to brewandbakebelfast.com

10 cafés to visit this Pancake Tuesday in Belfast

Peckish for pancakes? There’s no better way to mark Shrove Tuesday than with some fresh pancakes served just for you.

By Laura Fullerton
2 minutes ago

From famous diners to cosy cafés, Belfast has plenty to offer to satisfy your cravings.

Here is a list of cafés that will make your mouth water on Pancake Tuesday.

1. 26 West Bar and Grill, Kennedy Centre

26 West Bar and Grill, opened in 2013, is located in the Kennedy Shopping Centre in west Belfast. Established as the busiest breakfast location in west Belfast, it is becoming more known for their ‘Westie’ and ‘Beast’ frys but also offering a variety of modern food with an Irish-American twist, including barbecued ribs, fish and chips, pie of the day and Frank's Hot Wings. As for pancakes, the Triple Stack Pancakes start from £5.95 and come with both sweet and savoury toppings for every pancake lover. For more information, go to belfast26west.com

Photo: 26 West Bar and Grill via Faceboo

Photo Sales

2. Harlem Belfast, Bedford Street

Located next to the Ulster Hall in the heart of Belfast, Harlem Belfast boasts a unique, intimate atmosphere that will make anyone feel welcome. Serving pancakes daily for the year-round pancake lovers with vegetarian options, vegan friendly and gluten free options, it’s a must on Pancake Tuesday. For more information, go to facebook.com/harlembelfast

Photo: Harlem Belfast website

Photo Sales

3. Maggie May’s, Malone Road and Botanic Avenue

Maggie May’s is one of the most popular eateries in Belfast, reputable for home cooking and homemade Irish food. Maggie May’s has three locations, Botanic Avenue, Malone and Belfast City Centre, handy for all pancake lovers all over Belfast. Ranging from simple pancakes and crêpes to towering stacks of deliciousness, Maggie May’s has something for everyone. For more information, go to maggiemaysbelfast.com

Photo: Maggie May’s website

Photo Sales

4. Bright’s Restaurant, High Street

Bright’s Restaurant is located right in the heart of Belfast city centre, conveniently located close to both Victoria Square and CastleCourt shopping centre. Its extensive menu has something for everyone, and pancakes topped with bacon or sausage with a choice of eggs or maple syrup are perfect if you want to take a break from shopping. For more information go to brightsrestaurantbelfast.co.uk

Photo: Bright’s Restaurant via Faceboo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3