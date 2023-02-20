Peckish for pancakes? There’s no better way to mark Shrove Tuesday than with some fresh pancakes served just for you.
From famous diners to cosy cafés, Belfast has plenty to offer to satisfy your cravings.
Here is a list of cafés that will make your mouth water on Pancake Tuesday.
1. 26 West Bar and Grill, Kennedy Centre
26 West Bar and Grill, opened in 2013, is located in the Kennedy Shopping Centre in west Belfast. Established as the busiest breakfast location in west Belfast, it is becoming more known for their ‘Westie’ and ‘Beast’ frys but also offering a variety of modern food with an Irish-American twist, including barbecued ribs, fish and chips, pie of the day and Frank's Hot Wings. As for pancakes, the Triple Stack Pancakes start from £5.95 and come with both sweet and savoury toppings for every pancake lover.
For more information, go to belfast26west.com
Photo: 26 West Bar and Grill via Faceboo
2. Harlem Belfast, Bedford Street
Located next to the Ulster Hall in the heart of Belfast, Harlem Belfast boasts a unique, intimate atmosphere that will make anyone feel welcome. Serving pancakes daily for the year-round pancake lovers with vegetarian options, vegan friendly and gluten free options, it’s a must on Pancake Tuesday.
For more information, go to facebook.com/harlembelfast
Photo: Harlem Belfast website
3. Maggie May’s, Malone Road and Botanic Avenue
Maggie May’s is one of the most popular eateries in Belfast, reputable for home cooking and homemade Irish food. Maggie May’s has three locations, Botanic Avenue, Malone and Belfast City Centre, handy for all pancake lovers all over Belfast. Ranging from simple pancakes and crêpes to towering stacks of deliciousness, Maggie May’s has something for everyone.
For more information, go to maggiemaysbelfast.com
Photo: Maggie May’s website
4. Bright’s Restaurant, High Street
Bright’s Restaurant is located right in the heart of Belfast city centre, conveniently located close to both Victoria Square and CastleCourt shopping centre. Its extensive menu has something for everyone, and pancakes topped with bacon or sausage with a choice of eggs or maple syrup are perfect if you want to take a break from shopping. For more information go to brightsrestaurantbelfast.co.uk
Photo: Bright’s Restaurant via Faceboo