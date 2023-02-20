1 . 26 West Bar and Grill, Kennedy Centre

26 West Bar and Grill, opened in 2013, is located in the Kennedy Shopping Centre in west Belfast. Established as the busiest breakfast location in west Belfast, it is becoming more known for their ‘Westie’ and ‘Beast’ frys but also offering a variety of modern food with an Irish-American twist, including barbecued ribs, fish and chips, pie of the day and Frank's Hot Wings. As for pancakes, the Triple Stack Pancakes start from £5.95 and come with both sweet and savoury toppings for every pancake lover. For more information, go to belfast26west.com

Photo: 26 West Bar and Grill via Faceboo