Finding new ways to unleash your creativity can be an incredibly fun task, but it’s difficult to know what new hobbies are out there.
Pick from activities such as hands-on making or laid-back designing for the ultimate start to a new creative journey.
Northern Ireland is home to a wealth of different opportunities, so get stuck in and see what your local community has to offer.
Here are some great creative workshops that you can try out.
1. Network, Paint & Sip - Friday April 28
Combining crafting and connecting, Network, Paint & Sip is a unique opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs based in and around the Belfast area whilst also walking away with a finished product.
Shirley Brown will guide you through the process of painting a vase as you spend the evening connecting and creating.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/network-paint-sip Photo: Pexels
2. Bealtaine Fire Lantern Experience - Saturday April 29
Bealtaine Fire Lantern Experience aims to provide individuals with the ability to cut and shape glass using a variety of tools and techniques.
Whilst the firing process in the kiln takes 8 hours, you can be assured that you will receive your finished item in the post so you can treasure your creation.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/bealtaine-fire-lantern-experience Photo: AllEvents
3. Weekend Hard Ground Etching Course with Cara Donaghey - Saturday April 29- Sunday April 30
Suitable for people with any skill level, the Weekend Hard Ground Etching Course led by Cara Donaghey will teach you all the methods of etching.
From plate preparing and drawing techniques to proofing and final print production, no technique will be left untouched across the two-day event.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/weekend-hard-ground-etching-course Photo: Eventbrite
4. Painting Workshop & Afternoon Tea - Saturday April 29
Jazz up your afternoon tea with a spot of painting at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast this April as you unleash your creative side whilst also experiencing some great food.
Relax and unwind as you paint a teacup using acrylic to assure that you never forget the wondrous experience, with step by step guidance available through the whole session.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/painting-workshop-afternoon-tea Photo: Pexels