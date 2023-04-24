4 . Painting Workshop & Afternoon Tea - Saturday April 29

Jazz up your afternoon tea with a spot of painting at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast this April as you unleash your creative side whilst also experiencing some great food. Relax and unwind as you paint a teacup using acrylic to assure that you never forget the wondrous experience, with step by step guidance available through the whole session. For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/painting-workshop-afternoon-tea Photo: Pexels