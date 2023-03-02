4 . Rademon Estate Distillery, 65 Church Road, Crossgar, Downpatrick

The Shortcross Gin Discovery and Tasting experiences take place on the Rademon Estate, which dates back to AD565. The gin made there is Northern Ireland's first craft gin, with techniques and provenance that have won it many awards. This is also the home of Northern Ireland's first whiskey to be launched in more than 100 years from a new distillery and is created entirely onsite. On arrival you can try one of the many show-stopping cocktails from the distillery before starting on your experience, led by members of the passionate team who will show you the copper stills and explain how they make their unique gin and Irish whiskey. Finish the day with neat tastings and learn how to pour the perfect G&T as well as create a bespoke label and wax-dipping your own personalised bottle of gin to take home. You'll leave with your bottle and a Shortcross copa gin glass along with a host of memories from a thoroughly modern experience in an ancient setting.

Photo: Rob Durston