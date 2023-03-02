The newly-launched Northern Ireland Spirits Trail is inviting visitors to embark on a journey of discovery to learn more about the amazing variety of fine spirits distilled right here in Northern Ireland.
This new tourism initiative brings 10 of Northern Ireland’s leading distilleries and spirit-led experiences together in one place for the first time.
Here are the inspirational businesses included on the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.
1. Belfast Artisan Gin Tour, Thirsty Goat, 1 Hill Street, Belfast
Created by passionate locals who have their roots in the industry, The Thirsty Goat is the home of the Belfast Artisan Gin School, featuring Belfast Artisan Distillery Gin. Your day at the gin school will see you create a completely unique one-of-a-kind gin, with a selection of more than 80 botanicals, over a fun and informative two-and-a-half hours. As well as making your own totally personalised product to take home, you can sample a couple of gin cocktails while you wait for yours to be distilled.
Photo: Christopher Heaney
2. The Copeland Distillery, Manor Street, Donaghadee.
Immerse yourself in rich heritage in The Copeland Distillery, situated a stone's throw from the picturesque harbour at Donaghadee. You'll hear tales of secret smugglers, savage battles and remarkable voyages, all while soaking up the coastal spirits of whiskey, gin and rum. After enjoying the award-winning spirits and experienced the team's passion for distilling, you can sit back and relax in the visitor centre.
Photo: Christopher Heaney
3. The Echlinville Distillery, 62 Gransha Road, Kircubbin, Newtownards
Echlinville is a very rare thing - a field-to-glass distillery. The temperate climate, along with rich soil and salty air, makes this one of the finest grain-growing regions in Northern Ireland. On your tour you'll trace the journey of the spirits all the way from ground to glass, hear about the distillery's commitment to local provenance and discover how the team sows, harvests and floor-malt all their own barley. You can view the beautiful copper stills and breathe in the earthy aromas of the whiskey maturation warehouse before relaxing with a glass or two of your favourite tipple - whiskey, gin or poitin.
Photo: Christopher Heaney
4. Rademon Estate Distillery, 65 Church Road, Crossgar, Downpatrick
The Shortcross Gin Discovery and Tasting experiences take place on the Rademon Estate, which dates back to AD565. The gin made there is Northern Ireland's first craft gin, with techniques and provenance that have won it many awards. This is also the home of Northern Ireland's first whiskey to be launched in more than 100 years from a new distillery and is created entirely onsite. On arrival you can try one of the many show-stopping cocktails from the distillery before starting on your experience, led by members of the passionate team who will show you the copper stills and explain how they make their unique gin and Irish whiskey. Finish the day with neat tastings and learn how to pour the perfect G&T as well as create a bespoke label and wax-dipping your own personalised bottle of gin to take home. You'll leave with your bottle and a Shortcross copa gin glass along with a host of memories from a thoroughly modern experience in an ancient setting.
Photo: Rob Durston