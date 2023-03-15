3 . Beechlawn Hotel Family Fun Day - 4 Dunmurry Lane, Belfast

Join Beechlawn for their St Patrick’s Day Family Fun Day on March 17 to experience something new and fun as they offer a range of exciting activities for you and the whole family to enjoy and watch. Let the children get creative by getting their faces painted or creating something with their balloon modelling act, or if you are brave enough you can take the chance to learn how to hold a range of reptiles in the outstanding reptile show. Beechlawn Hotel will be hosting a VR event for you and the family to join in with, giving you an out of this world experience you won't want to miss. To find out more information, go to allevents.in Photo: Pexels