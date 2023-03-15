What better way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day than by enjoying some family-friendly activities in Northern Ireland?
From parades to traditional music sessions, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're looking to explore the history and culture of this great holiday, or simply want to have some fun with your loved ones, there are plenty of options available.
Here are 10 unmissable family friendly St Patrick’s Day events across Northern Ireland.
1. St Patrick’s Family Fun Day - Beehive Bar, 193 Falls Road, Belfast
Beehive Bar in Belfast welcomes you and your little ones this March 17 for a fun-filled day of activities to get you into the St Patrick's Day spirit. Watch your kids get creative with face painting, and balloon modelling, get messy with their glitter tattoo station, or get their groove on with their own kids' rave. Take home with you their St Patrick's Day themed party bags and let your little ones get artsy by joining in with the art competition. To find out more information, go to allevents.in Photo: Unsplash
2. St Patrick’s Day Crafts - Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, 24 Main Street, Limavady
Head to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre on March 18 for a one-hour craft event perfect for kids ages 5-11. Led by Natasha Duddy, you can let your little ones create some colourful St. Patrick’s Day crafts to add to your home decor. With inexpensive and easy techniques everyone will leave with a handmade paper craft decoration to remember the day by. To find out more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk Photo: Unsplash
3. Beechlawn Hotel Family Fun Day - 4 Dunmurry Lane, Belfast
Join Beechlawn for their St Patrick’s Day Family Fun Day on March 17 to experience something new and fun as they offer a range of exciting activities for you and the whole family to enjoy and watch. Let the children get creative by getting their faces painted or creating something with their balloon modelling act, or if you are brave enough you can take the chance to learn how to hold a range of reptiles in the outstanding reptile show. Beechlawn Hotel will be hosting a VR event for you and the family to join in with, giving you an out of this world experience you won't want to miss. To find out more information, go to allevents.in Photo: Pexels
4. Weekend Wonders Workshop (5-7 years old) - Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart
If you have wee ones aged 5-7 bring them along to the Flowerfield Arts Centre where they can take part in a St Patrick’s Day themed Weekend Wonders Workshop.
They will get a chance to get messy and learn a range of creative techniques and use their imagination to create the best St Patrick’s Day masterpiece. This is the perfect activity to develop new skills while interacting and making new friends along the way. To find out more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk Photo: Pexels