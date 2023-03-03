3 . Annaginny Fishery & Park Farm, Dungannon

This fantastic farm is a great site located just six miles from Dungannon town, and offers the opportunity to take a day trip or a short family holiday. It has something for animal lovers as well as anglers, with five bait and fly fishing spots on site, housing a fishing spot on site where you can purchase the necessary equipment if needed. If you would like to incorporate a camping trip as well as a farm visit this mid-term, they also offer camping and caravanning facilities which have a children’s play park, clothes washing, and BBQ facilities. There are many animals on site at the farm, both fluffy and scaly. These include bearded dragons, wallabies, donkeys, rabbits, deer, llama, owls, alpacas, emus, and much, much more!

Photo: Annaginny Fishery & Park Farm via Facebook