It is no secret that Northern Ireland offers some of the most beautiful breathtaking countryside and is home to many rural animals.
Weekends and school holidays are a great opportunity for families to have fun and spend time together, but they also provide children with a fantastic opportunity to learn.
Farm trips can offer children a great way to burn off energy in an environment where they can experience the fresh air of the countryside, all whilst spending quality time with their family.
Here are are some of the best farm experiences in Northern Ireland for the whole family to enjoy.
1. The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards
The Ark Open Farm was opened in 1990, and has since grown both in size and popularity, becoming one of Co Down’s favourite family attractions thanks to its 40 acres of unspoiled countryside. The farm is home to approximately 200 different animals of all types and includes some great features such as the Goat Mountain, the new reptile house, and their well known fairy forest.
Also on site is their cottage farm cafe, serving delicious homemade hot and cold food.
Photo: The Ark Open Farm via Facebook
2. Tannaghmore Animal Farm, Lurgan
Tannaghmore Animal Farm in Lurgan offers free entry, providing families close encounters with different types of livestock such as cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and poultry which would have traditionally existed on Ulster farms 100 years ago. The farm is suitable for a wide range of ages and is a great educational opportunity for all. Also on offer on the farm is Irish Moiled cattle, the rarest breed of cattle in the world, and Dexter cattle, one of the smallest breeds of cattle in the world.
Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Annaginny Fishery & Park Farm, Dungannon
This fantastic farm is a great site located just six miles from Dungannon town, and offers the opportunity to take a day trip or a short family holiday. It has something for animal lovers as well as anglers, with five bait and fly fishing spots on site, housing a fishing spot on site where you can purchase the necessary equipment if needed. If you would like to incorporate a camping trip as well as a farm visit this mid-term, they also offer camping and caravanning facilities which have a children’s play park, clothes washing, and BBQ facilities. There are many animals on site at the farm, both fluffy and scaly. These include bearded dragons, wallabies, donkeys, rabbits, deer, llama, owls, alpacas, emus, and much, much more!
Photo: Annaginny Fishery & Park Farm via Facebook
4. Sperrin Farm, Feeny
Sperrin Farm is located in Co Derry / Londonderry and offers a fantastic day out for the entire family. It opened in 2014 and offers a range of fun attractions both indoor and outdoor, such as an indoor play area, a duck pond, quad bike train rides, bouncy castles, a pig stye, chicken run, a heritage viewing gallery and much much more. Due to the diverse range of activities available on the farm, there is something fun for each member of the family, making it an all around great choice for everyone visiting.
Photo: Unsplash