When it comes to Pancake Tuesday, there are many delicious spots in Ards & North Down to get your pancake fix, both savoury and sweet.
These spots give you the opportunity to consume many delicious treats, from delectable dutch pancakes in Lekki Kitchen to tasty pancake stacks with biscoff crumbs at Harrison’s in Greyabbey.
1. Cafollas Regent Street, Newtownards
Located in Newtownards, Cafolla’s offers a diverse daily menu with something for everyone which includes a range of different pancake and crepe options. Their daily menu has a range of different pancake combinations such as the triple stacked pancakes served with their own ice cream, or two large pancakes with sausage and syrup.
Photo: Cafollas via Facebook
2. Lekker Kitchen Cafe, Main Street, Greyabbey
Previously known as ‘The Villages’, the Lekker Kitchen Cafe is located on Main Street in Greyabbey, run by Ron and Nanda.
The café serves up both savoury and sweet delicious dutch pancakes on their daily menu, making it the perfect stop for Pancake Tuesday.
Photo: Lekker Kitchen Cafe via Faceboo
3. Cloud 9 Restaurant at the Ulster Flying Club Portaferry Road, Newtownards
Located on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards, this little restaurant offers an extensive breakfast menu with gluten free options and great customer service. With stacked pancakes on the menu with a range of toppings from smoked bacon and maple syrup, or a flying stack with Orr’s butcher sausage and bacon with a free range fried egg this restaurant it’s a must this Pancake Tuesday
Photo: Cloud 9 Restaurant at the Ulster Flying Club via Facebook
4. Regency Coffee House, Regent Street, Newtownards
Nestled into the heart of the Ards peninsula, The Regency is a restaurant and coffee roastery that overlooks the bustling town of Newtownards. They offer large crepes with lemon and sugar or maple syrup, and pancakes are also included in some of their other breakfast dishes.
Photo: Regency Coffee House via Facebook