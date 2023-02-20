3 . Cloud 9 Restaurant at the Ulster Flying Club Portaferry Road, Newtownards

Located on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards, this little restaurant offers an extensive breakfast menu with gluten free options and great customer service. With stacked pancakes on the menu with a range of toppings from smoked bacon and maple syrup, or a flying stack with Orr’s butcher sausage and bacon with a free range fried egg this restaurant it’s a must this Pancake Tuesday

Photo: Cloud 9 Restaurant at the Ulster Flying Club via Facebook