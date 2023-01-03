Northern Ireland is filled with fantastic scenery, from stunning coastlines to picturesque rural villages, with the crisp winter air making it a great time to go out and explore.
Whether you’re looking for places to take the kids over the winter weekends or want to head out on a peaceful stroll by yourself, there are plenty of trails to take advantage of in the coming weeks.
Here are 10 great spots across the country to go for a walk this winter.
1. Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, Upper Malone Road, Belfast
A handy walk for Belfast locals, the garden trail at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is a peaceful ramble on surfaced paths and grass. With woodland areas, formal gardens and themed sections all throughout the walk, there is lots to enjoy as you take a stroll, with a café and toilets available at the end of the route.
2. Belvoir Park Forest, Belvoir Drive, Belfast
Belvoir Park Forest has a great woodland walk, with varying paths depending on your chosen length and gradient. Winding through meadows and along the banks of the River Lagan, there are great sights to be seen along every course on offer.
3. Lagan Valley Regional Park, 3 Lock Keepers Lane, Belfast
Lagan Valley Regional Park has a number of paths available, following the canal towpath with river, woodland and meadow walks. Named as an area of outstanding natural beauty, the tranquil, traffic-free routes provide great rural sights with plenty of history.
4. Ormeau Park, Ormeau Road, Belfast
Another walking route on the River Lagan, Ormeau Park is a historic parkland with different, equally-pleasant routes available. Going through woodlands, gardens and a wildflower meadow, you will get to see all the highlights of east Belfast.
