2 . Airtastic Entertainment Centre, Marlborough Retail Park, Highfield Road, Craigavon

Day out with the kids? With trampoline and ninja parks, Airtastic will have everyone ready to relax by the end of the day. If you want something less active or are looking for a new date idea, why not try your hand at bowling at the 12 lanes or putting at mini golf? There are also lots of exciting and fun playing zones for all children under 4' 7" to enjoy in the soft play area.For more information, go to air-tastic.com Photo: Airtastic