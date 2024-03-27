Armagh is the only city in the world with two cathedrals of the same name and is known as Orchard County for its bountiful fruit seasons.
Besides culinary history, you can enjoy a stroll around ancient sites where Ulster kings ruled for a thousand years and take in your favourite strong stuff right where it is brewed.
Here are 10 of the best things to do in Co Armagh the next time you have a few hours to spare.
1. Slieve Gullion Forest Park, 89 Drumintee Road, Meigh, Newry
What better way to spend the day than exploring Armagh’s most famous peak, and what W.B. Yeats described as ‘the most mystic mountain in Ireland’? You can explore the mountain via a 30-minute drive, or pop those boots on for a 4.5-hour hike, where you can climb to the summit, taking in views of Armagh, Dublin Bay, and even Wicklow. The mountain also has plenty for kids to do, including an adventure park and art project ‘The Giant’s Lair’ where fairies may be hiding. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Visit Mourne Mountains
2. Airtastic Entertainment Centre, Marlborough Retail Park, Highfield Road, Craigavon
Day out with the kids? With trampoline and ninja parks, Airtastic will have everyone ready to relax by the end of the day. If you want something less active or are looking for a new date idea, why not try your hand at bowling at the 12 lanes or putting at mini golf? There are also lots of exciting and fun playing zones for all children under 4' 7" to enjoy in the soft play area.For more information, go to air-tastic.com Photo: Airtastic
3. Milford House 3 Victoria Street, Armagh
If you’re not a thrill seeker, a stroll around a country house is always a day well spent, and this house is quite extraordinary.The former seat of the McCrum family, Milford was once a private girls’ school and the first house in Ireland to be lit with hydroelectricity. Visitors can also step back in time and enjoy a treat in 1890s style in the art of etiquette of Victorian afternoon tea.For more information, go to milfordhouse.org Photo: Discover Northern Ireland
4. Two Stacks Whiskey Tour, Units 6-8, 59 Chancellors Road, Newry
For those who appreciate a good tipple, the Two Stacks Whiskey Tour is the perfect day out. With two different tours available, visitors can sample the Two Stacks Core Whiskey or their Premium range, enjoying a welcome cocktail followed by an in-depth tasting session. Afterwards, you can create your very own whiskey blend and end the day in the Loft Bar. For more information, go to twostackswhiskey.com Photo: Two Stack Whiskey